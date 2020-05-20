Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Despite many coronavirus deaths, Tulare County vows to defy Newsom and further reopen

529758-ME-0423-tulare-nursing-home-02-CMC.jpg
Tulare County supervisors voted Tuesday to allow more businesses to reopen, despite not meeting California’s required metrics. In an April photo in Visalia, the county seat, workers stand outside the Redwood Springs Health Center, where several patients have died and dozens of patients and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
May 20, 2020
12:30 PM
Share

Despite having one of the highest coronavirus death rates in California, Tulare County officials have voted to reopen more businesses before meeting the health criteria set by the state.

Tulare joins several rural communities in rebelling against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plans for reopening the economy based on various health benchmarks designed to prevent new outbreaks. Most of the counties to defy Newsom so far have been remote areas with relatively few coronavirus cases.

But Tulare is one of California’s hardest hit counties. In all, it had confirmed 1,539 total coronavirus infections and 71 deaths as of Wednesday morning.

The county’s death rate of 15.4% per 100,000 residents is one of the highest in the state, according The Times data tracker. In comparison, Los Angeles County — the current center of the COVID-19 pandemic in California — has recorded more than 1,900 deaths with a rate per 100,000 of 19.1%.

Advertisement

Tulare’s deaths are also much higher than neighboring counties in the Central Valley. Much larger Fresno County to the north has recorded 17 deaths, while Kings County has two and Kern County 25.

California
A big push to reopen restaurants, malls, even gyms ASAP. But it’s not that simple
514569_ME_neighborhood--community_121_AJS.jpg
California
A big push to reopen restaurants, malls, even gyms ASAP. But it’s not that simple
New rules will allow restaurant dining rooms and shopping malls to open in counties that meet new criteria.

Nontheless, the Tulure County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to move the county all the way through Phase 3 of California’s reopening road map, which would allow movie theaters, shopping malls, salons, gyms and dine-in restaurants to reopen. In-person religious services also would be able to resume.

“We just took action to say we are going to reopen, and we’re going to go all the way through Phase 3 so we can get all the businesses in there,” Supervisor Dennis Townsend told KSEE-TV in Fresno.

Advertisement

The split decision came as the county reported a spike of 103 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths.

Earlier this week, Newsom announced loosened rules that he said would allow 53 of California’s 58 counties to move further into the second of four stages toward reopening.

California
Newsom eases California reopening rules, allowing more counties to restart their economies
Stores reopening in coronavirus times
California
Newsom eases California reopening rules, allowing more counties to restart their economies
Conceding that more California counties are in a position to slowly reopen businesses, Gov. Gavin Newsom loosened his coronavirus benchmarks.
More Coverage
Tracking coronavirus in California
Noticias en español

While he didn’t identify the five counties that can’t move forward, Newsom said Monday that “it’s not surprising but there are concerns, as an example, in Tulare County, the skilled-nursing facilities.”

Advertisement

The county’s nursing homes in particular are struggling with the coronavirus. There have been 51 deaths and infection rates of nearly 30% among the county’s more than 1,100 nursing home residents. Local officials, though, have placed the blame on the state, which regulates the care facilities.

By their own admission, Tulare County officials acknowledge that they don’t meet all the latest criteria for a more rapid reopening, falling short in the areas of new case and positive test rates, as well as contact tracing staff.

Which California counties are reopening?
california-coronavirus-closures-tracker.png
Which California counties are reopening?
To contain the spread of COVID-19, parks, restaurants and stores are slowly reopening.

Tulare isn’t alone in rebelling against the state’s stay-at-home health order. Earlier examples include Yuba, Sutter and Modoc counties in Northern California.

Advertisement

The governor’s Office of Emergency Services previously sent letters warning those counties that they risked losing disaster funding — since those dollars are predicated on jurisdictions needing help in extraordinary circumstances.

California
Newsom warns defiant counties they could lose coronavirus cash for reopening early
Gavin Newsom
California
Newsom warns defiant counties they could lose coronavirus cash for reopening early
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration sent letters to Modoc, Sutter and Yuba counties warning that the areas could be ineligible for disaster funding unless they adhere to the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.

OES Director Mark Ghilarducci sent a similar missive to Tulare County officials Tuesday, saying their “problematic and concerning actions jeopardize public health and safety, not only within the county, but beyond, through community contact and spread.”

“If Tulare County believes there is no emergency, such that it can ignore the governor’s executive orders or the state public health officer’s directives, the county would not be able to demonstrate that it was extraordinarily and disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Ghilarducci wrote. “This could jeopardize its disaster funding.”

Advertisement

County Supervisor Eddie Valero, who voted against the wider reopening, referenced the letter in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

“Sadly, we are estimated to lose many millions, and this will also have ramifications to our cities,” he wrote. “They, too, will not be receiving funding due to our county decision.”

With the board’s vote, he added, “we entered into uncharted territory, and we will now be a testing ground for legal fights and unprecedented battles for counties across this country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement