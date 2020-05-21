Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Sections of L.A. River to reopen for limited activities

Los Angeles River
An ibis forages for food in the Los Angeles River.
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
May 21, 2020
10:20 PM
Sections of the Los Angeles River will open for the summer starting on Memorial Day, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority said Thursday.

Fishing, bird watching and walking will be permitted in the Elysian Valley and in the Sepulveda Basin in Encino.

Kayaking and other in-water activities will be forbidden.

“This year, for everyone’s safety, we cannot allow kayak or other boat access to the Los Angeles River,” MRCA Chief Ranger Fernando Gomez said in a statement. “No one — not individuals, nor organized groups, nor vendors — will be permitted to take a boat in the water this year.

“People will still be able to access the Recreation Zones to walk, bird watch and fish, provided they comply with all public health orders and maintain a minimum physical distance of six feet from others, and wear a face covering.”

Both areas will be open from May 25 through Sept. 30 and will be patrolled by rangers from the public park agency.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.
