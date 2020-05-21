Sections of L.A. River to reopen for limited activities

Sections of the Los Angeles River will open for the summer starting on Memorial Day, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority said Thursday.

Fishing, bird watching and walking will be permitted in the Elysian Valley and in the Sepulveda Basin in Encino.

Kayaking and other in-water activities will be forbidden.

“This year, for everyone’s safety, we cannot allow kayak or other boat access to the Los Angeles River,” MRCA Chief Ranger Fernando Gomez said in a statement. “No one — not individuals, nor organized groups, nor vendors — will be permitted to take a boat in the water this year.

“People will still be able to access the Recreation Zones to walk, bird watch and fish, provided they comply with all public health orders and maintain a minimum physical distance of six feet from others, and wear a face covering.”

Both areas will be open from May 25 through Sept. 30 and will be patrolled by rangers from the public park agency.