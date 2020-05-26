With clubs closed, underground parties thrive in Hollywood Hills. Authorities are cracking down

With nightclubs shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak, short-term rentals of Hollywood Hills homes have become a spot for illicit underground parties.

Now, the Los Angeles city attorney and Los Angeles Police Department are warning homeowners they can be held accountable criminally and civilly for renter’s unruly parties.

The LAPD said it has responded to complaints about several parties in recent weeks. The biggest occurred last week when police arrived at a home to find 100 people partying. They then heard a gunshot and found a partygoer with an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Due to all the clubs being closed due to COVID we are having a challenging problem with party houses in the hills,” said LAPD Officer Ralph Sanchez, senior lead officer for the area. “Please don’t come up here to party.”

The Los Angeles city attorney ‘s office said it will be more than a slap on the wrist for the homeowner if they have a history of partying renters.

Ethan Weaver, the Hollywood area prosecutor for Los Angeles city attorney’s office, said, “if police are called to the location of a party, there will be consequences. The consequences can range from a citation up to criminal prosecution and six months in jail. Those consequences don’t just apply to the person throwing the party, it can apply to... the homeowner. If your house has been cited for a party violation in the past, you as a property owner can be held responsible even if you are not present.”

Los Angeles police say the party house issue emerged a few years ago with the explosion of short-term rentals through services such as Airbnb.

Since Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles County and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti in March instituted the stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus through social distancing, the LAPD’s Hollywood Division has gotten a steady stream of complaints of loud parties with music and voices at all hours of the night echoing through the tight canyons and narrow hillside arteries.

Those reports include jam-packed hillside parking, public intoxication and people urinating outside people’s homes.

With bars & clubs closed due to COVID 19, we have seen an increase in calls for loud house parties in the Hollywood Hills. Our Senior Lead Officers as well as Ethan Weaver from the @CityAttorneyLA office put together a video with info on nuisance party laws in LA. pic.twitter.com/kGN5NG7IG6 — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) May 26, 2020

The issue came to a head May 16, when officers entered a raging party at a 4,000-square-foot luxury home rented out for the weekend and heard the shooting in the 1400 block of Miller Drive. Josh Rubenstein, the LAPD communications director, said the investigation determined there was gang activity at the party. Three guns were recovered from the scene, he said.

The house had been rented out and used for the party, Rubenstein said, and the owner of the property was seemingly unaware of the plan for its use during the short-term rental.

That home was not rented out under the most popular short-term rental service, Airbnb. - That company has cracked down on such violations since the pandemic, warning property owners they will be forbidden from using the service if it is discovered they rented the abode to a party thrower.

Gatherings of any size are prohibited under the stay-at-home orders issued by L.A. County and the state.

