A wild Hollywood Hills party draws 100 despite coronavirus orders — then a gunshot rings out

Los Angeles police arrived at a Hollywood Hills home Saturday night after neighbors complained about a raging party taking place despite the coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

But officials said the officers got more than they bargained for when they entered.

About 100 guests were packed into the 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom home in the 1400 block of Miller Drive.

Once inside, officers heard a gunshot from a back room and found a man with a self-inflicted wound, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Josh Rubenstein, the LAPD communications director, said the investigation determined there was gang activity at the party. Three guns were recovered from the scene, he said.

The house had been rented out through Airbnb and used for the party, Rubenstein said, and the owner of the property was seemingly unaware of the plan for its use during the short-term rental.

Airbnb has told homeowners that it will not only ban guests who attempt to throw unauthorized parties but it will cooperate with law enforcement in any investigation.

“We want to be very clear — not only will we ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in a Los Angeles area Airbnb listing, we will be cooperating with LAPD and other law enforcement authorities in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates, consistent with our Terms of Service,” the company said in a statement published earlier this month.

No arrests have been made in connection with the illegal party or the shooting, and police are continuing to investigate.

Gatherings of any size are prohibited under stay-at-home orders issued by both Los Angeles County and the state, rules intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But despite those restrictions, Los Angeles police have been receiving complaints about gatherings that appear to violate the order.