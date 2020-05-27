Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Los Angeles police fatally shoot man wielding ‘sword-type weapon’ in North Hollywood

Officers kill man wielding bladed weapon in North Hollywood
Los Angeles police shot a man armed with a “sword-type weapon” in North Hollywood after responding to a call of a dispute between neighbors, the Police Department said.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
May 27, 2020
6:19 PM
Los Angeles police officers fatally shot a man who was wielding a bladed weapon, the Police Department said.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 6400 block of Elmer Avenue for a dispute between neighbors. When they arrived, they encountered a man wielding a “sword-type weapon,” the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers opened fire, and personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead shortly thereafter, according to the LAPD. None of the officers were injured.

The identities of the victim and the officers involved in the shooting weren’t disclosed Wednesday.

The LAPD promised a “thorough investigation” of the incident.

Matthew Ormseth
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
