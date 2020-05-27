Los Angeles police fatally shoot man wielding ‘sword-type weapon’ in North Hollywood

Los Angeles police officers fatally shot a man who was wielding a bladed weapon, the Police Department said.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 6400 block of Elmer Avenue for a dispute between neighbors. When they arrived, they encountered a man wielding a “sword-type weapon,” the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers opened fire, and personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead shortly thereafter, according to the LAPD. None of the officers were injured.

The identities of the victim and the officers involved in the shooting weren’t disclosed Wednesday.

The LAPD promised a “thorough investigation” of the incident.