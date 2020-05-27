Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Orange County reports 5 new deaths as coronavirus hospitalizations hit new high

Families practice social distancing while playing in the water and sand near the San Clemente Pier on May 18.
Families practice social distancing while playing in the water and sand near the San Clemente Pier on May 18.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
May 27, 2020
2 PM
Orange County health officials reported five additional coronavirus-linked fatalities Wednesday, raising the region’s death toll to 136.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized countywide also hit a new high — 274 — in the latest update. That figure includes 101 people who were in intensive care, down slightly from the previous report.

Fifty-four of those who have died were residents of skilled-nursing facilities, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Officials throughout California have contended with outbreaks of COVID-19 at such facilities, which are of significant concern because residents are particularly at risk of severe reactions to the disease.

Orange County also reported 116 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, boosting its cumulative total to 5,646. That figure includes an estimated 2,090 people who have since recovered.

Among those who have tested positive are 617 skilled-nursing residents and 369 county jail inmates.

Age breakdown of cases
0-17 — 222
18-24 — 552
25-34 — 1,036
35-44 — 850
45-54 — 1,017
55-64 — 851
65-74 — 522
75-84 — 352
85+ — 243
Unknown — 1

Age breakdown of deaths
25-34 — 3
35-44 — 5
45-54 — 11
55-64 — 16
65-74 — 24
75-84 — 39
85+ — 38

Cases by community
Aliso Viejo — 28
Anaheim — 944
Brea — 41
Buena Park — 161
Costa Mesa — 107
Coto de Caza — 6
Cypress — 71
Dana Point — 28
Fountain Valley — 55
Fullerton — 189
Garden Grove — 302
Huntington Beach — 329
Irvine — 183
La Habra — 101
La Palma — 19
Ladera Ranch — 14
Laguna Beach — 45
Laguna Hills — 30
Laguna Niguel — 37
Laguna Woods — 9
Lake Forest — 50
Los Alamitos — 76
Midway City — 13
Mission Viejo — 70
Newport Beach — 140
Orange — 264
Placentia — 111
Rancho Mission Viejo — 7
Rancho Santa Margarita — 21
San Clemente — 65
San Juan Capistrano — 53
Santa Ana — 1,063
Seal Beach — 18
Stanton — 74
Trabuco Canyon — 13
Tustin — 90
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 113
Yorba Linda — 77
Other — 370
Unknown — 253

Note: “Other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
