Orange County reports 5 new deaths as coronavirus hospitalizations hit new high

Orange County health officials reported five additional coronavirus-linked fatalities Wednesday, raising the region’s death toll to 136.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized countywide also hit a new high — 274 — in the latest update. That figure includes 101 people who were in intensive care, down slightly from the previous report.

Fifty-four of those who have died were residents of skilled-nursing facilities, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Officials throughout California have contended with outbreaks of COVID-19 at such facilities, which are of significant concern because residents are particularly at risk of severe reactions to the disease.

Advertisement

Orange County also reported 116 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, boosting its cumulative total to 5,646. That figure includes an estimated 2,090 people who have since recovered.

Among those who have tested positive are 617 skilled-nursing residents and 369 county jail inmates.

Age breakdown of cases

0-17 — 222

18-24 — 552

25-34 — 1,036

35-44 — 850

45-54 — 1,017

55-64 — 851

65-74 — 522

75-84 — 352

85+ — 243

Unknown — 1

Advertisement

Age breakdown of deaths

25-34 — 3

35-44 — 5

45-54 — 11

55-64 — 16

65-74 — 24

75-84 — 39

85+ — 38

Cases by community

Aliso Viejo — 28

Anaheim — 944

Brea — 41

Buena Park — 161

Costa Mesa — 107

Coto de Caza — 6

Cypress — 71

Dana Point — 28

Fountain Valley — 55

Fullerton — 189

Garden Grove — 302

Huntington Beach — 329

Irvine — 183

La Habra — 101

La Palma — 19

Ladera Ranch — 14

Laguna Beach — 45

Laguna Hills — 30

Laguna Niguel — 37

Laguna Woods — 9

Lake Forest — 50

Los Alamitos — 76

Midway City — 13

Mission Viejo — 70

Newport Beach — 140

Orange — 264

Placentia — 111

Rancho Mission Viejo — 7

Rancho Santa Margarita — 21

San Clemente — 65

San Juan Capistrano — 53

Santa Ana — 1,063

Seal Beach — 18

Stanton — 74

Trabuco Canyon — 13

Tustin — 90

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 113

Yorba Linda — 77

Other — 370

Unknown — 253

Note: “Other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.