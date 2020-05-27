Orange County reports 5 new deaths as coronavirus hospitalizations hit new high

Orange County health officials reported five additional coronavirus-linked fatalities Wednesday, raising the region’s death toll to 136.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized countywide also hit a new high — 274 — in the latest update. That figure includes 101 people who were in intensive care, down slightly from the previous report.
Fifty-four of those who have died were residents of skilled-nursing facilities, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Officials throughout California have contended with outbreaks of COVID-19 at such facilities, which are of significant concern because residents are particularly at risk of severe reactions to the disease.
Orange County also reported 116 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, boosting its cumulative total to 5,646. That figure includes an estimated 2,090 people who have since recovered.
Among those who have tested positive are 617 skilled-nursing residents and 369 county jail inmates.
Age breakdown of cases
0-17 — 222
18-24 — 552
25-34 — 1,036
35-44 — 850
45-54 — 1,017
55-64 — 851
65-74 — 522
75-84 — 352
85+ — 243
Unknown — 1
Age breakdown of deaths
25-34 — 3
35-44 — 5
45-54 — 11
55-64 — 16
65-74 — 24
75-84 — 39
85+ — 38
Cases by community
Aliso Viejo — 28
Anaheim — 944
Brea — 41
Buena Park — 161
Costa Mesa — 107
Coto de Caza — 6
Cypress — 71
Dana Point — 28
Fountain Valley — 55
Fullerton — 189
Garden Grove — 302
Huntington Beach — 329
Irvine — 183
La Habra — 101
La Palma — 19
Ladera Ranch — 14
Laguna Beach — 45
Laguna Hills — 30
Laguna Niguel — 37
Laguna Woods — 9
Lake Forest — 50
Los Alamitos — 76
Midway City — 13
Mission Viejo — 70
Newport Beach — 140
Orange — 264
Placentia — 111
Rancho Mission Viejo — 7
Rancho Santa Margarita — 21
San Clemente — 65
San Juan Capistrano — 53
Santa Ana — 1,063
Seal Beach — 18
Stanton — 74
Trabuco Canyon — 13
Tustin — 90
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 113
Yorba Linda — 77
Other — 370
Unknown — 253
Note: “Other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.