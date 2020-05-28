After K-9 is stabbed, Fullerton police shoot and kill knife-wielding man

A man armed with a knife was fatally shot by police after he stabbed a police dog in Fullerton late Wednesday, authorities said.

Fullerton police officers responded to 911 call reporting domestic violence at a home in the 3600 block of West Avenue about 10 p.m. The caller said the assailant pulled a knife on two teenage children who tried to intervene during the incident inside the home, according to Sgt. Eric Bridges.

As officers were on their way, they were told that the suspect had obtained a handgun and fired multiple rounds. When police arrived at the home, several family members ran from the property. Seconds later, a man walked out of the house holding a knife, Bridges said.

“Numerous commands to drop the knife were given, but the suspect refused to do so,” Bridges wrote in a statement.

Officers released a police dog when the man, still armed with the knife, tried to reenter the house, where other family members were still inside. The man stabbed the dog, and at least one officer opened fire, Bridges said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police dog was taken to a veterinary hospital and underwent emergency surgery. The Fullerton Police Department currently has four K-9s — Mueller, Jax, Rotar and Titan. Authorities have not released the name of the dog that was injured. He is, however, expected to make a full recovery, Bridges said Thursday.