Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Newport Beach allows restaurants, retailers and churches to use parking lots, sidewalks

Patrons eat lunch at Charlie’s Chili near the Newport Beach Pier on Wednesday.
Patrons eat lunch at Charlie’s Chili near the Newport Beach Pier on Wednesday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Times Community News)
By Hillary Davis
May 28, 2020
9:49 AM
Share

Newport Beach has removed a regulatory hurdle, allowing businesses — and churches — to spread out to adjacent parking lots, sidewalks or other property. This means they can maintain their usual occupancy, or at least get closer to it, and have a better shot at regaining their financial footing after two months of coronavirus lockdown.

The City Council unanimously approved an initiative that allows businesses and religious institutions to temporarily expand their space into adjacent public or private property.

Mayor Will O’Neill said physical-distancing mandates within businesses meant shops and dining rooms weren’t at full capacity, so parking lots have room to spread out. But the usual path to using lots as floor space would have required action by the city Planning Commission, which can take time. The Fast Track Back to Business Initiative allows reconfiguration of parking and circulation areas to accommodate curbside pickup, takeout windows and expanded outdoor dining.

California
Orange County cleared to reopen more businesses amid coronavirus restrictions
534559_beach_activity_huntington017_LS.jpg
California
Orange County cleared to reopen more businesses amid coronavirus restrictions
coronavirus: Orange County gets the OK for more aggressive reopening
Advertisement

In addition to benefiting restaurants, the program can green-light boutiques to set up racks of merchandise in parking lots, or churches to give outdoor services or drive-through blessings.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to ensure that all businesses are considered essential,” said Councilman Kevin Muldoon, who crafted the ordinance with O’Neill and Councilwoman Diane Dixon.

547382-tn-dpt-me-newport-back-to-business-20200527-2.jpg
Patrons line up for food at Pipeline near the Newport Beach Pier on Wednesday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Times Community News)

Certain businesses have been allowed to incrementally reopen, with restrictions, over the last three weeks. Still, O’Neill said an “unfortunate number” of storefronts were shuttered around town as a result of stay-at-home orders that took effect in mid-March.

Advertisement

“When you have a business and you have overhead,” he said, “every day that you are not open is a day that you are closer to that business going out.”

California
Orange County reports 5 new deaths as coronavirus hospitalizations hit new high
542671-la-me-san-clemente-virus-GAJ07.JPG
California
Orange County reports 5 new deaths as coronavirus hospitalizations hit new high
Here are the latest coronavirus numbers by community in Orange County.

Davis writes for Times Community News.

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hillary Davis
Follow Us
Hillary Davis covers the city of Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. She joined the Pilot in February 2017 after spending 10 years reporting for newspapers across Arizona, where she was a six-time finalist for the Arizona Press Club’s Community Journalist of the Year. She earned a master’s degree in mass communication from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona. (714) 966-5985
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement