California’s top court limits what government may charge for public records

California’s Public Records Act prohibits the government from charging people for the cost of editing out exempt material in public records they’ve requested, the California Supreme Court decided unanimously Thursday.

The case stemmed from a request by the National Lawyers Guild for public records related to a 2014 Berkeley protest over a decision not to indict police officers involved in the deaths of two unarmed African American men.

Hayward police helped Berkeley in trying to control the protest, and the lawyers guild filed a request with the city of Hayward for public information on its police actions. The city later charged the guild more than $3,000 for the time spent editing out exempt material from digital body camera footage.

The lawyers group sued, winning in the trial court and losing in the intermediate court of appeal.

Justice Leondra R. Kruger, writing for the state’s highest court, said charging people for redaction costs “would make it more difficult for the public to access information kept in electronic format.”

“For many requesters, such costs may be prohibitive,” Kruger wrote.

Government agencies sided with Hayward in the case, and civil libertarians and media groups, including the Los Angeles Times, argued on behalf of the lawyers guild.

The Berkeley protest was triggered by the failure of grand juries to indict police officers involved in the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown. Protestors later accused Berkeley and Hayward police of clubbing and gassing them.