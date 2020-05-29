Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Fontana protest over George Floyd’s death ends in 9 arrests, police say

About 100 protesters gathered in Fontana to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
May 29, 2020
9:22 AM
Share

Nine people were arrested Thursday night at a Fontana protest against the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck earlier this week.

The protest, which started in the 8400 block of Sierra Avenue about 6 p.m., initially involved about 50 demonstrators but grew to include about 100, police said in a news release.

Protesters blocked traffic and threw rocks at the windows of businesses and passing vehicles, according to investigators. Some windows at the Fontana City Hall building were damaged, police said.

California
Photos: Huge L.A. crowds protest George Floyd’s death, blocking the 101
547323-la-me-blm-protest-dtla_490.jpg
California
Photos: Huge L.A. crowds protest George Floyd’s death, blocking the 101
These 13 photos show protests in downtown Los Angeles after the Minneapolis man was killed by police.
Advertisement

Police declared the protest an unlawful assembly and ordered the demonstrators to disperse about 9 p.m. Some of the protesters refused and threw rocks at officers, prompting them to ask other agencies for aid, police said.

It took officers more than an hour to break up the crowd, and nine people were arrested on suspicion of various offenses, police said. There wasn’t immediately word on what charges they might face.

The protest was one of several that have erupted across cities nationwide in the wake of Floyd’s death.

In Los Angeles, a crowd gathered Thursday outside LAPD headquarters on 1st Street to demonstrate for the second night in a row.

Advertisement

In Minneapolis, protesters lobbed bottles, trampled a perimeter fence, broke windows and overran a police station. Crowds continued to ransack the station, burn cars and fire guns in the air early Friday.

Floyd’s deadly encounter with police began Monday night after he was accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store.

Cellphone video of his arrest outside the business shows Officer Derek Chauvin driving his knee into the 46-year-old’s neck as Floyd pleads that he can’t breathe. After several minutes, Floyd appears to lose consciousness, and a bystander can be heard yelling that Floyd’s nose is bleeding. Even as paramedics arrive to check Floyd’s pulse, Chauvin’s knee remains positioned on the man’s neck.

The killing has been condemned by leaders of some of the largest police departments in the U.S.

Advertisement

Times staff writers Molly Hennessy-Fiske and James Queally contributed to this report.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement