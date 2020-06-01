Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Demonstrators fill downtown Riverside: ‘I don’t know if I’m next’

549888_ME_0601_riverside_protests_george_floyd_1_GMF.jpg
Demonstrators retreat Monday as Riverside County sheriff’s deputies fire nonlethal rounds.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Paloma EsquivelStaff Writer 
June 1, 2020
9:41 PM
Share

Thousands of protesters gathered Monday afternoon in downtown Riverside to call for justice for the death of George Floyd and others killed by police.

Mothers stood alongside daughters, young people danced, and students handed out water bottles and masks.

Fazein Kennon, 16, came to the march with 10 members of his family — his father, uncle, aunt and cousins.

“My family and I are tired of this, and this is one way to stand up, by peacefully protesting,” he said.

Advertisement

Christiana Ellis, 15, and her mother, Sherry Morton, 51, came to the protest together. Morton carried a sign that said: “There comes a time when silence is betrayal.” Her daughter said Morton constantly worries about her safety and that of her family.

“I don’t want to see another black face on the news. I don’t know if I’m next,” Ellis said. “I wonder, what if my dad is out driving to get groceries, and he gets pulled over for a speeding ticket and ends up in a casket?”

Before the protest began, many downtown businesses had boarded up their windows. Some painted or posted messages in support of protesters.

“Mexican owned, we stand with you,” one said. The sign on the boarded-up window of an Italian restaurant read: “The best activism is equal parts anger and love.”

Advertisement

When the 6 p.m. curfew went into effect, the majority of protesters left, but a couple of hundred remained. Police declared an unlawful assembly and began to disperse the protesters using tear gas and rubber bullets.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Paloma Esquivel
Follow Us
Paloma Esquivel writes about the Inland Empire. She was on the Los Angeles Times team that won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for public service for investigating corruption in the city of Bell and the team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for coverage of the San Bernardino terror attack. Prior to joining The Times in 2007, she was a freelance writer, worked in Spanish-language radio and was an occasional substitute teacher. A Southern California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has a master’s in journalism from Syracuse University. 
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement