Earthquake: Magnitude 4.3 quake near Ridgecrest, Calif.

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday 11 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 27 miles from California City, 54 miles from Barstow, 64 miles from Rosamond and 65 miles from Tehachapi.

According to the USGS, the earthquake produced light to moderate shaking near its epicenter, and weak shaking was reported as far as the San Fernando Valley and the Riverside area.

In the last 10 days, there have been 14 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby, including a magnitude 5.5 quake Wednesday that was felt throughout Southern California.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.