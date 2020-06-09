After coronavirus closure, Los Angeles County Library offers curbside pickup

After being closed for nearly three months amid the coronavirus pandemic, two dozen of Los Angeles County Library’s locations reopened for sidewalk service Monday.

Library patrons can reserve books, CDs and DVDs online or by phone at 24 locations. Once the materials are available, the library will notify customers they are ready for pick up. Those who placed holds on materials prior to the March 15 closure will be notified when their items are available.

Pickups are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Although the buildings remain closed to the public, staff will be on call from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials said.

Library patrons should call to schedule a pickup. Parking spots will be designated for “Sidewalk Service Holds.” After arriving, customers can call the number listed on the parking sign.

Advertisement

“You’ll be asked to wait in a designated area, wearing a face covering, while your holds are brought to a table for you to pick up,” the library website states.

Although only 24 locations will offer sidewalk pickups for now, library materials may be returned at any of the county’s book drops.

Due dates for existing checkouts have been extended through July 15. Newly checked-out items must be returned within three weeks for books and CDs and one week for DVDs.

Returned materials will be held out of circulation for a period of time before being reissued, in keeping with recommendations by health and safety officials, library officials said.

Advertisement

For those who prefer not to use the sidewalk service, digital offerings remain available.