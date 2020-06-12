Nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors can reopen next week in some California counties

Nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors in California will be permitted to reopen in a week as the state continues to ease stay-at-home restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, state officials announced Friday.

Each county will still have to greenlight the businesses to open within their jurisdictions, and the establishments will be required to follow detailed guidelines issued by the state. The guidelines, issued Friday, dictate details including the flow of people in and out of the establishments and the way in which pedicure bowls are disinfected.

The weeklong delay between the issuance of the guidelines and the date that salons and parlors can start to reopen is intended to give businesses time to prepare and local officials an opportunity “to look at their data and determine if in the global move to reopen, whether it’s the right timing to have an additional sector come back into their communities,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Services, said Friday.

The move came a day after the state reported its largest one-day increase in coronavirus cases, logging 3,620 new cases. Los Angeles County, which remains the epicenter of the virus in California, recorded 1,848 new cases Thursday, which was also a single-day high.

But experts say that overall case counts are not necessarily a measure of how the state is faring in its fight against the coronavirus. Increased testing can drive up the number of cases, as more infections are identified among those who are not seriously ill.

“We’ve ramped up testing in an extraordinary way, nearly hitting our goal that was set for August — not June, not July, but August — of getting to 60,000 to 80,000 tests a day,” Ghaly said. “We’re already knocking on that door, averaging in the mid- to high 50s over the past few days across the state.”

Instead, officials are closely monitoring two metrics: the positivity rate, which is the proportion of people who have tested positive out of all those who have been tested, and the daily number of hospitalizations. A rise in the former could indicate an uptick in community transmission that’s taking place separately from increased testing. A rise in the latter could mean that more people are becoming seriously ill, possibly jeopardizing the ability of the healthcare system to deal with the influx in patients.

So far, California’s positivity rate has continued to trend downward, and hospitalizations have remained within the range of stability, Ghaly said Friday.

L.A. County has seen similar trends, with slight declines in both the positivity rate and number of hospitalizations, Barbara Ferrer, the county health director, said Friday.

“Certainly as we test more, we see more cases,” Ghaly said. “That does not necessarily mean that they turn into more hospitalizations.”

He said that the stepped-up testing combined with enhanced contact-tracing efforts is enabling the state and counties “to contain and suppress disease transmission like we couldn’t before the stay-at-home order and even during the stay-at-home order.”

“Together, all these things really point to the fact that although we’re identifying more cases, we’re very much where we thought we would be with COVID-19 in California,” Ghaly said.

“We closed down to prepare, we created the awareness among those in our communities, and we’re starting to begin the reopening, bringing back the economy, bringing back that vital social and economic presence in our communities while we still stay vigilant and watchful over the movement of COVID-19 so we can stay in front of it as much as we can.”