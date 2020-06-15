How to avoid a second wave as California coronavirus deaths top 5,000

California hit another grim milestone in its battle with coronavirus, with the death toll topping 5,000 people over the weekend.

Coronavirus cases also continue to rise, though there is debate whether that is the result of more testing or due in part to the reopening of the economy.

California has allowed more businesses to reopen their doors at a rapid clip in recent weeks, with malls, museums, even movie theaters getting the green light to resume operations with modifications.

For the reopening of California to be done safely in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, there are three principle players who must do their part.

It’s not just the dictates of public health officials that will determine whether the relaxing of restrictions will succeed safely. It’s whether the public does its job too.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, outlined three protagonists who all must play a part in responsibly relaxing stay-at-home orders.

Individuals

Individuals must wear face coverings and stay six feet away from other people, as well as avoid crowded areas.

People in high-risk groups, including the elderly and those with medical conditions, should be extra careful.



Businesses

Businesses need to avoid crowding and frequently clean high-touch surfaces.



County governments

County governments and health officials need to analyze data for any worrisome upward trends and pay attention to places like nursing homes, which will need personal protective equipment and frequent testing of staff and residents.

Kim-Farley said the debate about how to fight the coronavirus — which kills about 1% of those infected —has become quite polarized in the U.S.

Had the coronavirus been 10 times less deadly — with a case-fatality rate more like the seasonal flu — authorities would not have needed to put in place the severe stay-at-home orders enacted in early spring.

But a far more lethal virus, like the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which kills 10% of those who are infected, would likely convince more people to agree with stronger measures to smother the virus.

Required tracking of people and forced isolation and quarantine of coronavirus patients has been the policy in some other countries, like China, but those are culturally unacceptable to Americans for this pandemic, Kim-Farley said. As a result, it’s important to make a persuasive argument in which the public willingly supports measures needed to control the pandemic.

“We also need to instill a compassion for others and recognize we all have a role to play in protecting ourselves and others from disease,” Kim-Farley said, “while at the same time, supporting those who are vulnerable to the economic impacts of our mitigation efforts.”

Face coverings essential, experts say

There has been a revolt against face masks, and that alarms health officials. Masks are one of the only tools we have against the spread of the coronavirus until a vaccine is available .

“It’s the only way we get back to work — it’s to mask,” said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of UC San Francisco’s Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics. “All of the data tells us ... it’s pretty clear that masking is the element that changes the trajectories of the COVID pandemic.

“Literally, the only way we open up — which all of us want to do — is put on a mask,” Bibbins-Domingo said.

Health experts are increasingly saying that U.S. authorities erred in the early weeks of the pandemic in discouraging the use of masks by healthy people.

The message was: “They don’t work, when, in fact, what we meant to say was, ‘We don’t have enough masks. And we need to give them to people like healthcare workers,’” Bibbins-Domingo said. “That was a mistake.”

Now, some experts say masks are more important than social distancing.

“They’re both important — don’t get me wrong. If I had to choose one over another, ... I’d choose masks,” Dr. George Rutherford, a UC San Francisco epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert, said at a campus webinar in May.

“Remember, what we’re trying to do here is prevent people who are asymptomatically infected from transmitting. So it’s about ... keeping your virus to yourself,” Rutherford said.