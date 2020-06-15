Masked transit: Out and about, Angelenos cover up

Southern California is the land of sun and fun.
We like to get out and about, mix in some exercise and take advantage of all the area has to offer.
So as L.A. County opens up and wearing cloth face coverings remains mandatory, we offer up this glimpse of Angelenos doing their thing.
Taking flight
Fare enough
Watchful eye
Making tracks
Water world
Rolling through DTLA
Venetian scene
Happy trails
Hanging on
Wings and wheels
You’ll need a reservation to visit Yosemite, even if you’re just going for the day.
‘We can’t prevent it’: Farmworkers paid low wages fear coronavirus spread in crowded housing
‘We can’t prevent it’: Farmworkers paid low wages fear coronavirus spread in crowded housing
Farmworkers have long lived in overcrowded conditions. With the spread of coronavirus, Monterey County is taking action, but vegetable pickers still face a shortage of housing.
Visual look at the third phase to reopen California amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.