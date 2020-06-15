Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Masked transit: Out and about, Angelenos cover up

Boardwalk in Venice Beach
Ray Grey of Hollywood, wearing a mask to protect against the coronavirus, rolls along the boardwalk in Venice Beach with his dog Poet.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Mel Melcon
June 15, 2020
3 AM
Share

Southern California is the land of sun and fun.

We like to get out and about, mix in some exercise and take advantage of all the area has to offer.

So as L.A. County opens up and wearing cloth face coverings remains mandatory, we offer up this glimpse of Angelenos doing their thing.

Intersection of Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Ventura Blvd. in Studio City.
Masked scooter riders cross the street at the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Ventura boulevards in Studio City.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement

Taking flight

United Airlines pilot David Kuhn steers a Boeing 787 from its gate at LAX
Pilot David Kuhn steers a United Airlines Boeing 787 away from the terminal at Los Angeles International Airport for a flight to Chicago.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Fare enough

A Metro bus driver waits for passengers to board on 7th Street near Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Watchful eye

A masked motorist drives past a mural on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Making tracks

A man jogs down tree lined 6th Street in Los Angeles.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Water world

Water bike in Marina del Rey
Justin Farahi, 34, of Playa Vista wears a mask while riding a water bike in Marina del Rey.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Rolling through DTLA

5th St. at Broadway in downtown Los Angeles
Rudy Galicia of Los Angeles crosses 5th Street at Broadway in downtown.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Venetian scene

A rollerblader cruises down the boardwalk in Venice Beach.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Happy trails

Sharron Enriquez of Eagle Rock rides her horse Bear along a trail in Burbank.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Hanging on

Bell Vasquez of Los Angeles gives her son Israel, 4, a spin on the boardwalk in Venice Beach.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Wings and wheels

A cyclist pedals past a mural on Melrose Avenue.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

Photos of the reopening of Yosemite National Park after coronavirus closure

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - JUNE 11: Paddle boarders head out on the Merced River in Yosemite Valley as the park is open for the first time in 2½ months after closing because of the coronavirus on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Yosemite National Park, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Photos of the reopening of Yosemite National Park after coronavirus closure

You’ll need a reservation to visit Yosemite, even if you’re just going for the day.

California

‘We can’t prevent it’: Farmworkers paid low wages fear coronavirus spread in crowded housing

SALINAS, CA -- MAY 21: Odilia Leon, 40, a single mother of five children, a farmworker who picks strawberries, currently makes only $420 a week after her hours were cut due to the coronavirus pandemic, at her home on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Salinas, CA. Leon is shown with her two sons Omar Ramirez, 4, left, and Esgar Ramirez, 7, in their room. Leon shares a two bedroom one bath house with another family of four. Odilia pays $1050 a month for one room where she sleeps with her five children. She fears for her health and the health of her three children during the coronavirus pandemic. In Monterey County, agriculture workers make up 40% of positive COVID-19 cases and two-thirds of cases are concentrated among Latinos. Farmworkers often live multiple families to a home because of unaffordable housing and low wages. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘We can’t prevent it’: Farmworkers paid low wages fear coronavirus spread in crowded housing

Farmworkers have long lived in overcrowded conditions. With the spread of coronavirus, Monterey County is taking action, but vegetable pickers still face a shortage of housing.

California

Phase 3 of reopening California | Striking photos from around the state

TEMECULA, CA - MAY 26: Gene Kelley, left, co-owner of Skyline Barber Shop cuts Dan Collins, right, hair on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Temecula, CA. Gov. Gavin Newsom says California counties that have been granted regional variances allowing more types of businesses to reopen can now permit the reopening of barbershops and hair salons, with modifications such as protective gear and face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

Phase 3 of reopening California | Striking photos from around the state

Visual look at the third phase to reopen California amid the coronavirus outbreak.

California

The coronavirus crisis in visuals

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: Maricela Moreno, manager at El Tarasco in Marina del Rey, disinfects cash at the restaurant. She said a lot of customers pay with Apple Pay or credit cards. Marina del Rey on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

The coronavirus crisis in visuals

Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Mel Melcon

Mel Melcon started out with the Los Angeles Times in 1984 as a summer intern and has been here ever since. He worked on a freelance basis from 1985 to 1997, then was hired full time. Melcon likes to capture the offbeat and funny side of life in his images.

More From the Los Angeles Times