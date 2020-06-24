Shooting at Santa Ana cemetery leaves one person dead
A shooting at Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary in Santa Ana Wednesday evening left one person dead at the scene while another was taken to a trauma center.
Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, a Santa Ana Police spokesperson, said a call was received of shots being fired inside the cemetery at 6:30 p.m.
Paramedics declared one man dead upon arrival while another male was taken to a hospital. Ages of both men were unknown, as is the condition of the injured person.
According to Bertagna, a “large group of people” were in attendance when the shootings took place. It is unknown how many shooters were involved. Suspects fled the memorial park by vehicle.
It is unclear whether the gunfire broke out during a funeral service. The park’s hours are listed as 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on its Facebook page.
Calls to Fairhaven and its parent company, Service Corp. International, were not immediately returned.
The shooting is under investigation.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.