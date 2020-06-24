Shooting at Santa Ana cemetery leaves one person dead

A shooting at Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary in Santa Ana Wednesday evening left one person dead at the scene while another was taken to a trauma center.

Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, a Santa Ana Police spokesperson, said a call was received of shots being fired inside the cemetery at 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics declared one man dead upon arrival while another male was taken to a hospital. Ages of both men were unknown, as is the condition of the injured person.

According to Bertagna, a “large group of people” were in attendance when the shootings took place. It is unknown how many shooters were involved. Suspects fled the memorial park by vehicle.

#SantaAnaPD #PublicAdvisory - Police activity at Fairhaven Cemetery (1702 Fairhaven Avenue). Detectives currently investigating a homicide. Please stay away from the area #SAPDPIO #activeinvestigation — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) June 25, 2020

It is unclear whether the gunfire broke out during a funeral service. The park’s hours are listed as 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on its Facebook page.

Calls to Fairhaven and its parent company, Service Corp. International, were not immediately returned.

The shooting is under investigation.