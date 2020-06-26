Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Porto’s Bakery closes Downey shop after employees test positive for coronavirus

The Porto's Bakery location in Downey is temporarily closed after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
June 26, 2020
11:25 AM
Porto’s Bakery has temporarily closed its Downey location after three employees tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced this week.

Officials said the plan is to resume offering in-car pickup for online orders Monday.

“This temporary closure will allow us to bring in an outside professional company to disinfect the entire bakery, above and beyond our daily rigorous processes and allow team members time to obtain testing,” company officials wrote in a statement Thursday.

The company added that the three employees “had been self-quarantined and not reported to work since prior to being tested.”

“We will continue adhering to, and exceeding, the recommendations and guidelines set forth by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the public health department in order to maintain a healthy and safe working environment moving forward,” the statement continued.

The popular bakery’s other locations remain open for online ordering and in-car pickup.

Numerous businesses have had to contend with employees testing positive for coronavirus infection since the pandemic began.

As of Friday morning, more than 40 restaurants, stores and other workplaces had confirmed cases among their staff countywide, according to a list maintained by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

