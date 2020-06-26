Porto’s Bakery closes Downey shop after employees test positive for coronavirus

Porto’s Bakery has temporarily closed its Downey location after three employees tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced this week.

Officials said the plan is to resume offering in-car pickup for online orders Monday.

“This temporary closure will allow us to bring in an outside professional company to disinfect the entire bakery, above and beyond our daily rigorous processes and allow team members time to obtain testing,” company officials wrote in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

The company added that the three employees “had been self-quarantined and not reported to work since prior to being tested.”

“We will continue adhering to, and exceeding, the recommendations and guidelines set forth by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the public health department in order to maintain a healthy and safe working environment moving forward,” the statement continued.

The popular bakery’s other locations remain open for online ordering and in-car pickup.

Advertisement

Numerous businesses have had to contend with employees testing positive for coronavirus infection since the pandemic began.

As of Friday morning, more than 40 restaurants, stores and other workplaces had confirmed cases among their staff countywide, according to a list maintained by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.