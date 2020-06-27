Police shoot man in downtown San Diego

San Diego Police officers on Saturday evening shot and wounded a man who they say was a robbery suspect who pointed a gun at them.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Sixth Avenue near B Street in downtown San Diego.

Police said on Twitter that the 25-year-old Latino man was a suspect in a robbery that occurred Sunday.

According to the police, he pointed a gun, and two officers fired, striking him. The man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not revealed.

Police did not release his name, nor details of the robbery they were investigating.

The incident was captured on a business’ surveillance camera, police said. Authorities posted an image from the footage on social media that showed two officers with guns drawn on a man dressed in red appearing to point an item at one of the officers. The image is not clear enough to make out what the item is.

San Diego police released a photo of what they say is a gun recovered from the scene of a shooting Saturday. (San Diego Police Department)

Police posted a second photo of a gun they said was recovered at the scene. The photo shows a bundle of camouflage-print cloth with what appears to be the wooden handle of a handgun sticking out the bottom.

Homicide detectives arrived to the scene to investigate, as they do at all officer-involved shootings.

A video posted on Twitter showed police flooding the area and officers appearing to try to resuscitate a person on the sidewalk in front of PATH San Diego’s Connections Housing.

Sixth Avenue has been blocked off as police investigate.

About 100 onlookers gathered around the police tape, many of them yelling at officers and demanding answers. They chanted “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

The shooting comes amid fury over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody. The death sparked massive nationwide protests over the past several weeks and renewed calls for racial justice and policing reform.

The decision by San Diego police to release images of the incident so quickly into the investigation is rare and an apparent attempt to temper early outrage building within the community Saturday evening.

Staff photojournalist Sam Hodgson contributed to this report.