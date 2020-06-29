L.A. schools reopening: 20% of parents, 36% of staff say they’re not ready to be on campus

About 20% of Los Angeles parents said they are not ready to send their children back to a campus this fall and more than a third of employees said they are against returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results released Monday by the L.A. Unified School District.

Those results add worrisome concerns about the hoped-for Aug. 18 reopening of campuses in the state’s largest school system — and L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner said that no decision has yet been made on whether campuses would reopen at all in the fall for in-person classes.

He spoke as a recent spike in infections and hospitalizations has alarmed local and state officials, who ordered a partial rollback of attempts to reopen the economy, including closing bars in L.A. County.

Many other school systems — including San Diego Unified, the state’s second largest — have announced that campuses would be reopened in some fashion, probably a hybrid learning setup that combined staggered attendance in small classes with online instruction and extensive work-at-home assignments.

Beutner outlined parameters for reopening that would be difficult to achieve in remarks broadcast Monday morning.

“The only way to do this is with extensive testing and contact tracing,” Beutner said. “In all of the countries — Denmark, Germany, Israel and others where students are back in school facilities — they have put in place extensive testing and contact-tracing capability.”

He added that the school district should not, and possibly could not, take the lead in this effort.

“We continue to believe state and local health authorities should be responsible for this — they have both the funding and expertise to handle the implementation,” Beutner said. “This shouldn’t be an optional part of the puzzle.”

But if that challenge could be worked out — and if therefore more families and employees were persuaded that schools were safe — the benefits would be enormous, he said.

“If just 5% of families would be more willing to send their child to school because of proper efforts in this area, that would mean about 25,000 more students in schools, 25,000 more children with a better opportunity to build the capability in literacy and fluency in math they’ll need to realize their potential,” Beutner said. “It’s the single best investment a society can make — providing every child with the best possible education, which we know needs to be in a school setting.”

In the survey, 59% of families said they were ready to send students back to a campus, 21% were uncertain and 20% were not willing. Among employees, 44% were ready to return, 20% were uncertain and 36% were against it.

The district did not release its survey parameters, so it was not immediately clear how many parents took the survey or how representative it was. The same was true for employees, who were not separated by job classification.

Beutner also highlighted the ongoing challenge in providing sufficient childcare, while declaring ongoing summer school efforts a success for enrolling 100,000 students. That’s far more than in previous years, but also far less than half of the district’s students.