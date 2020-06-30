Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Man shot by police dies; department releases names of involved officers

Leonardo Hurtado Ibarra
San Diego resident Leonardo Hurtado Ibarra, 25, was shot by police on Saturday and died Monday.
(Abril Huerta)

Leonardo Ibarra, 25, died two days after he pulled gun out and was shot by San Diego police

By Teri Figueroa
June 30, 2020
1:19 PM
SAN DIEGO — 

A 25-year-old man who was shot by police over the weekend has died, a San Diego police homicide lieutenant said Tuesday.

Leonardo Huerta Ibarra died late Monday, Lt. Matthew Dobbs said. Two days earlier, two officers had spotted Ibarra walking along 6th Avenue near A Street, recognized him as a robbery suspect and tried to stop him. Video shows Ibarra pulling something from his waistband — police said it was a gun — as officers approached. They opened fire, striking him.

The department on Tuesday also identified the two officers who shot Ibarra as Jonathon Lucas and Tevar Zaki. Both officers are assigned to the department’s Central Division, and both have been with the department for about four years.

San Diego Police Department released this video on YouTube:

Ibarra’s romantic partner, Abril Huerta, said Monday that he had been taken off life support.

The shooting has drawn intense scrutiny amid local and national protests decrying police brutality and racial injustice.

Within hours, protesters gathered at the downtown shooting scene. And within a day, San Diego police released about 12 minutes of video of the incident, footage from four sources: a security camera, surveillance from a street-light camera, and the body-worn cameras from both Lucas and Zaki.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

