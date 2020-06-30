Man shot by police dies; department releases names of involved officers

A 25-year-old man who was shot by police over the weekend has died, a San Diego police homicide lieutenant said Tuesday.

Leonardo Huerta Ibarra died late Monday, Lt. Matthew Dobbs said. Two days earlier, two officers had spotted Ibarra walking along 6th Avenue near A Street, recognized him as a robbery suspect and tried to stop him. Video shows Ibarra pulling something from his waistband — police said it was a gun — as officers approached. They opened fire, striking him.

The department on Tuesday also identified the two officers who shot Ibarra as Jonathon Lucas and Tevar Zaki. Both officers are assigned to the department’s Central Division, and both have been with the department for about four years.

San Diego Police Department released this video on YouTube:

Ibarra’s romantic partner, Abril Huerta, said Monday that he had been taken off life support.

The shooting has drawn intense scrutiny amid local and national protests decrying police brutality and racial injustice.

Within hours, protesters gathered at the downtown shooting scene. And within a day, San Diego police released about 12 minutes of video of the incident, footage from four sources: a security camera, surveillance from a street-light camera, and the body-worn cameras from both Lucas and Zaki.