Firefighters gaining upper hand, but Soledad fire still threatens thousands of structures

Firefighters made progress overnight in their battle against an 1,100-acre brushfire in the Santa Clarita Valley, but thousands of structures remained threatened in the area Monday morning, officials said.

The Soledad fire, which broke out in the area of Soledad Canyon Road and the 14 Freeway about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, was roughly 20% contained as of 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Nine homes remain under a formal evacuation order, though 4,795 structures are still considered threatened, fire officials said.

“There is still potential fire growth as temperatures warm throughout the day where fuel and topography align,” officials said in an incident report. “Crews will work through the day mopping up hot spots, protecting structures and building containment lines.”

More than 350 firefighters are battling the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

The 14 Freeway was shut down for several hours Sunday as crews worked to douse the flames. The right two northbound lanes remained blocked between Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon Road on Monday morning.

Though the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said it underscores the potential dangers posed by illegal fireworks — the kind that lighted up the night sky and rattled pets throughout Southern California over the Fourth of July weekend.

“I can tell you over the course of really the last couple of weeks, we’ve all seen the evidence out there of illegal fireworks throughout all our communities across the Southland,” L.A. County Fire Chief Deputy David Richardson said. “It’s unknown how this fire started, to be very clear.”

Though most official holiday fireworks displays were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, a number of Californians staged shows of their own.

Firefighters were kept busy, too, as the L.A. city and county fire departments reported higher-than-normal call volume.

“Fireworks are a big concern for firefighters and every community member out there, especially when you live in a brush area and that fire can threaten your home,” Richardson said.