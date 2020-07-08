S.F. mayor is awaiting coronavirus test result after she was exposed at event

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she is waiting for COVID-19 test results after being exposed to the virus at a recent event.

Breed said in a tweet that she was informed Wednesday that she had attended the event with the individual who knew they were COVID-19 positive. She was tested the same day.

“I know people want to be out in public right now, but this disease is killing people,” she said in one of her tweets. “It’s simply reckless for those who have tested positive go out and risk the lives of others.”

Breed said she is taking recommended precautions, including “limiting any public events for the next 10 days” and practicing social distancing.

The mayor pleaded with the public to wear masks and get tested if they think they’ve been exposed.

“If a member of our contact tracing team reaches out to talk to you after you’ve been diagnosed or to discuss a possible exposure, listen to them, follow their guidance and ask them for any support you need,” she said.