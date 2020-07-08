Toddler is found alone in a boat on Lake Piru; search for missing woman underway

A search and rescue operation was underway in Lake Piru late Wednesday after officials found a toddler inside a rental boat alone, without the woman who rented the boat.

When Ventura County sheriff’s deputies arrived at about 4:40 p.m., they found the girl unharmed, said Sheriff’s Department Cpt. Dean Worthy. Officials believe the girl is about 3 years old.

Staff at a boat rental company near the lake told officials that the little girl had been with a woman who rented the boat for three hours. When the boat was about 30 minutes late, staff went out in search of the boat.

“The woman was nowhere to be found,” Worthy said.

Worthy said he does not have more information about the woman or when she rented the boat. He could not confirm the relationship between the woman and girl.

Helicopters, divers and drones have been deployed in search of the woman, Worthy said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.