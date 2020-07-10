3 LAPD officers charged with falsifying records to claim people were gang members, associates

Three Los Angeles police officers were charged Friday with falsifying records by claiming people they stopped were gang members or associates, Los Angeles prosecutors announced Friday.

The charges come several months after the LAPD was rocked by allegations that officers falsely portrayed people as gang members or associates on field interview cards.

The 59-count complaint charged officers Braxton Shaw, Michael Coblentz and Nicolas Martinez with conspiracy to obstruct justice and multiple counts of filing a false police report and preparing false documentary evidence.

They are members of the elite Metro LAPD unit, which has repeatedly come under scrutiny for its tactics. More than 20 officers were under scrutiny.

The LAPD said it launched the investigation last year after a Van Nuys mother received a letter in early 2019 informing her that her son had been identified as a gang member. She believed her son was misidentified and reported it to a supervisor at a nearby police station. The supervisor immediately reviewed body-worn camera footage and other information and found inaccuracies by the officer. The department removed the woman’s son from the gang database.

A Times analysis found the Metro Division used so-called field interview cards more than other parts of the department.

The field interview cards have been used for decades to gather intelligence and create a database that officers can access to help with investigations. Police can fill them out to document encounters they have with anyone they question on their beat. Information from the cards is also used to add names to the statewide CalGang database.

The Metro Division made up about 4% of the force but accounted for more than 20% of the department’s field interview cards issued during a recent 18-month period, a Times analysis shows. The division completed 44,000 cards from July 1, 2018, through the end of last year. Metro Division officers completed the cards in 65% of their stops, more than three times the rate of officers in the 77th Street, Southeast and Southwest divisions, which have more crime than other parts of the city, records show.

A Times investigation published last January showed that Metro officers stopped African American drivers at a rate more than five times their share of the city’s population. To combat a surge in violent crime, the LAPD doubled the size of the Metro Division in 2015, creating special units to swarm crime hot spots.

In response to the Times investigation, the LAPD announced last fall it would drastically cut back on stops of drivers encountered randomly. At the time, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Metro’s vehicle stops had not proved effective, netting about one arrest for every 100 cars stopped, while coming at a tremendous cost to innocent drivers who felt they were being racially profiled. Officials said Metro crime suppression officers, who number about 200, would instead track down suspects wanted in violent offenses and use strategies other than vehicle stops to address flareups in crimes such as burglaries and shootings.