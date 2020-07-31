1 Marine dead, eight troops missing after training accident off Southern California coast

One U.S. Marine has died and eight service members are missing after an accident during a training exercise off San Clemente Island, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday when an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor began to take on water during a training exercise, according to the United States Marine Corps.

One Marine was taken to a hospital in La Jolla and later died. Two were injured, one critically. Five other service members were rescued.

1 Marine has died, 8 service members remain missing and 2 were injured after an AAV mishap July 30 off the coast of Southern California. All are assigned to the 15th MEU. Search and rescue efforts are still underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard. — I MEF (@1stMEF) July 31, 2020

All the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is based out of Camp Pendleton.

Search-and-rescue efforts were continuing Friday morning with support from the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, according to the Marines.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, sailors and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer, said in a statement.

City News Service contributed to this report.