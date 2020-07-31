Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

1 Marine dead, eight troops missing after training accident off Southern California coast

San Clemente Island, viewed from a shuttle aircraft that regularly flies military and civilian personnel.
San Clemente Island, viewed from a shuttle aircraft that regularly flies military and civilian personnel to the U.S. Navy-owned land mass.
(Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
July 31, 2020
6:51 AM
Share

One U.S. Marine has died and eight service members are missing after an accident during a training exercise off San Clemente Island, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday when an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor began to take on water during a training exercise, according to the United States Marine Corps.

One Marine was taken to a hospital in La Jolla and later died. Two were injured, one critically. Five other service members were rescued.

Advertisement

All the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is based out of Camp Pendleton.

Search-and-rescue efforts were continuing Friday morning with support from the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, according to the Marines.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, sailors and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer, said in a statement.

City News Service contributed to this report.

California
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement