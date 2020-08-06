Firefighters stop progress of Texas fire in Saugus at 130 acres

The Texas fire in Saugus, which started about 2 p.m. Thursday, has grown to 130 acres but has not caused any structural damage and “forward progress has been stopped” as of 4:30 p.m., officials said.

John Clearwater, a public affairs officer with the Angeles National Forest, said the fire, which began near Texas and Bouquet canyons on forest land, is 10% contained with 115 firefighters on the scene.

The flames have been boxed in by fire retardant, Clearwater said.

The firefighters are being aided by seven helicopters and three air tankers. A 747 VLAT, or very large air tanker, was also en route from San Bernardino.

No cause for the fire has been determined, but an investigation is underway.

“The fire burned up the hillside and grew quickly with winds behind it,” Clearwater said. “It has pushed into the hill country, and firefighters on scene are working hard to protect structures.”

The fire grew quickly from early reports of three aces to 130 acres within two hours.

Most structures in danger are homes, though Clearwater said that structures in the forest might also include barns or sheds. He added that no power lines had been affected.