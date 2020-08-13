California on the cusp of reining in COVID-19 surge, data show

Six weeks after California began re-closing swaths of the economy, there is cautious optimism that coronavirus transmission is heading downward, officials say.

If it stays that way, the state may be on the cusp of curbing its second surge of the pandemic.

The potential crest comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s speedy economic reopening in May and early June led to a near doubling of the weekly death toll over the spring tally. The state’s cumulative pandemic death toll is now more than 10,800, one of the worst disasters in the state’s modern history.

But there are now several signs that Newsom’s second shutdown, which began in late June and broadened in early July, is finally having its intended effect. It can take three to five weeks to start seeing the health effects of stay-at-home orders, and it has been six weeks since much of the state was required to close bars and indoor dining rooms at restaurants, an order that was expanded to the rest of the state a month ago.

“While our gains might feel slow and our future remains fragile, our success over the last three weeks is real,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday. “We begin to see signs of light.”

In Los Angeles County, the effective transmission rate of the coronavirus is now estimated at 0.86 — meaning that every one infected person passes on the virus to an average of 0.86 other people. Last week, the rate was at 0.91.

“This is what progress looks like,” said Dr. Roger Lewis, who is leading L.A. County’s pandemic predictive modeling team.

San Francisco’s transmission rate for the last few days is from 0.95 to 0.98, health director Dr. Grant Colfax said Tuesday.

And statewide, an ensemble computer model known as the California COVID Assessment Tool estimates California’s overall transmission rate at about 0.96.

To be sure, not all counties are doing well. The state model estimates that Alameda, Sonoma, Placer, and Inyo counties are seeing an increasing spread of the disease.

But hospitalizations are also falling in many regions of California. Statewide, the average number of people who were hospitalized seemed to peak in late July, when an average of nearly 7,000 people were in the hospital with confirmed coronavirus infections over a seven-day period; on Wednesday, that number fell to 5,710 — a number not seen since early July.

Deaths, however, have accelerated in recent weeks; in fact, more than 62% of California’s coronavirus deaths have occurred since Memorial Day.

For the seven-day period that ended Monday, 969 deaths were reported across California, the largest weekly death toll since the pandemic began.

It is possible that the number of new COVID-19 deaths may have peaked, but it’s probably too early to know for sure. By Wednesday, the seven-day average of daily deaths was 134, an improvement from the previous week, when the seven-day average hit 144, a record high.

“We are turning the corner on this pandemic,” Newsom said Wednesday.

The governor expressed optimism at the trend but resolved to avoid a reopening that repeated previous mistakes. Newsom, under pressure, began reopening businesses in the late spring before his own benchmarks for a safer reopening were met.

“The worst mistake we can make ... is run the 90-yard dash, where we think we’ve got this and we walk away, and we revert back to the way things used to be,” Newsom said Wednesday. “And that’s why we have to be very cautious and very deliberative.”

Newsom said, when the reopening of the economy did happen, he pledged an effort “with much more focus, much more intention and more deliberative mindset” to educate people about how to diminish the spread of the disease.

“We have to maintain our vigilance,” Newsome said, “and we’ll need a commensurate public awareness campaign and enforcement campaign.”

In L.A. County, the public health director, Barbara Ferrer, said Wednesday that the rate of disease was still so high that colleges and universities would need to remain largely closed to in-person instruction until disease levels fell further, with limited exceptions, such as lab work or for students who will become part of the essential workforce.

“The very nature of the way that colleges and universities operate creates a significant risk of outbreaks of COVID-19,” Ferrer said Wednesday.

Social gatherings and workplace outbreaks caused a significant surge in the spread of disease after the economy was reopened in May and June.

A government analysis of all 188 documented coronavirus outbreaks in San Diego County showed that 61 of them occurred in restaurants or bars; 45 in various businesses; and 18 in healthcare settings. Ten outbreaks occurred in government settings, nine in residences, eight in gyms, seven in faith-based settings, six in food-processing facilities, six in grocery facilities, five in hotels or resorts or spas, and four at preschools.

L.A. County has reported 30,827 new coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, which amounts to 305 new cases per 100,000 residents. The county will need to reduce that number to 200 new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period before local officials can contemplate allowing some elementary schools to reopen, and down to 100 new cases per 100,000 residents to allow a further reopening of the economy.

Ferrer said she didn’t know when L.A. County would reach those levels but said it was possible — New York City has had a rate of about 50 cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks, she said. In other places in the world, with a “really concerted effort, that rate has come down and come down significantly,” she said.

Cases remain high across Southern California. San Bernardino County has reported 350 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days; Riverside County, 328; Ventura County, 211; Orange County, 207; and San Diego County, 155.

But to dramatically lower new infections, everyone needs to be wearing masks in public, businesses must comply with new coronavirus health and safety rules to protect workers and residents need to stop hosting and attending parties, officials say. Young adults are increasingly getting infected and being hospitalized, a pattern seen across California.

“In June, the case rate among the young really began to take off,” said Dr. Sara Cody, the Santa Clara County health officer.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she wished she could have a party to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday, but it’s clear that many people who are getting infected have contracted the virus at family gatherings, parties and other events.

So for her birthday, “I’m going to socially distance myself and talk to people on Zoom,” Breed told reporters. “And that’s what we need to do. Just imagine if we all did our part.”

Times staff writer Iris Lee and Taryn Luna contributed to this report.