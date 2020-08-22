More than 1 million acres have burned in California since July as monster fires rage around Bay Area

More than 1 million acres have burned in California since July, marking a troubling early start to the fire season that has been punctuated by a series of deadly blazes around the Bay Area that have destroyed hundreds of homes and sent tens of thousands fleeing.

Firefighters on Saturday were battling dangerous blazes from the Santa Cruz Mountains to wine country and beyond, using a small break in the weather Saturday amid warnings that more lightning — which sparked many of the fires — could return Sunday.

In all, more than 694,000 acres have burned in Northern and Central California — the equivalent of 1,085 square miles, more than twice the size of the city of Los Angeles.

The blazes include the LNU Lightning Complex fire, which at more than 314,000 acres is the second-largest fire in California history. The SCU Lightning Complex fire, currently covering more than 291,000 acres, is fourth-largest.

The fires, fanned by strong winds, heat and low humidity, have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

At least 539 structures have been destroyed, and the fire-fanning weather conditions that have brought record temperatures and thousands of lightning strikes in the past few days are not expected to abate soon.

One of the biggest concerns was the CZU August Lightning Complex fire, which was raging in the remote mountainous area southwest of Silicon Valley, on the border of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. That fire has burned 63,000 acres and forced the evacuation of at least 77,000 people, officials said Saturday morning. Officials evacuated the UC Santa Cruz campus and expressed concerns about some of the small mountain towns north of Santa Cruz including Ben Lomond and Boulder Creek.

The CZU fire has destroyed 97 structures and threatens more than 24,000 others. It is 5% contained, officials said Saturday morning.

The fire has caused extensive damage at Big Basin Redwoods State Park and forced the evacuation of staff, campers and other visitors. The state park, California’s oldest, sustained damage to its headquarters, campgrounds and historic core. Officials with the California Department of Parks and Recreation said the agency did not yet know the number of acres that had burned within the park and were assessing the damage.

The fire was threatening the communities of Pescadero and La Honda in San Mateo County. In Santa Cruz County, structures have been lost in the Swanton Road area, and a Cal Fire station was under threat.

The evacuation zone for this fire has expanded rapidly and now includes the communities of Davenport, Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Lompico and Felton, and inhabitants of Zayante Canyon. Officials also issued evacuation warnings for downtown Scotts Valley, a mountainous city of about 12,000 people just north of Santa Cruz along Highway 17.

A lack of equipment and outside fire crews that local officials have warned about was evident Friday as a smoky evening fell in Ben Lomond, a heavily forested town in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The fire there has destroyed scores of homes and structures and is burning up steep hills that crest near the campus of UC Santa Cruz, normally a hub of 18,000 students.

Ben Lomond Fire Chief Stacie Brownlee said she requested help from Cal Fire and was told it had nothing to offer. The rejection startled her. In the 10 years she’s been chief and 36 years she’s served, she said she’s never seen the state unable to help.

She said she is running out of basic equipment, including hoses, radios and hand tools, and feels as though her firefighters have been abandoned.

“We’re sleeping just two to five hours,” she said. “We’re just trying to get a handle on this.”

Cal Fire Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said the sheer number of fires statewide has meant that the fire zone in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo counties has not received the manpower it normally would.

“We’re used to lots of resources, and that’s not where we’re at today,” he said. “With the amount of large fires that we have throughout the entire Northern California, we’re just one small piece of the bigger picture.”

The LNU Lightning Complex fire has blackened a combined 314,207 acres, destroyed 560 structures and triggered the evacuation of nonessential personnel from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County and patients from Adventist Health St. Helena hospital in Napa County. Four civilians have died.

On the eastern edge of San Jose , the SCU Lightning Complex fire has burned 291,968 acres in multiple locations generally east of Silicon Valley and the East Bay and west of the Central Valley.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office also issued an evacuation warning Thursday afternoon covering the areas of Philbrook Reservoir and Inskip. The county is contending with its own Butte Lightning Complex fire, a collection of 34 confirmed lightning-caused fires that have burned a combined 2,623 acres.

Also burning in California is the River fire , which has consumed more than 44,000 acres in steep mountainous terrain south of Salinas in Monterey County, destroying 16 structures, damaging eight others and forcing mandatory evacuations , according to Cal Fire.

At least 3,000 structures remain threatened by the blaze, which was 12% contained as of Saturday morning.

The Carmel fire , burning just southwest of the River fire, has charred more than 5,523 acres and destroyed 32 structures, fire officials said.

In Marin County, the Woodward fire had burned 2,259 acres in the Point Reyes National Seashore and was 5% contained as of Saturday morning. Two firefighters with the county fire department were rescued by helicopter after flames trapped them on a ridgeline Friday night.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which posted video of the dramatic nighttime rescue online, said the firefighters were about 75 yards from the advancing flames, which were creating their own strong, gusting winds that intensified as the helicopter neared the blaze.

A tactical officer was able to attach both firefighters to a 100-foot line trailing from the helicopter, which airlifted all three to safety. “Sometimes, even First Responders need a First Responder,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.