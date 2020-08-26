Shooting at party house leaves one dead, one injured in Beverly Crest

A shooting at a party house in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood left one person dead and sent another to a hospital early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Los Angeles police responded to reports of a shooting in the the 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive about 2:30 a.m.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds, one of them fatal, police said.

The second victim was taken to a hospital, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. Additional details were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place in front of the home, which had been rented out for a party, according to police. It was not immediately clear whether the party was still going on when the shooting occurred.

Earlier this month, one woman was killed and four people were injured during a party at a Beverly Crest mansion in the 13200 block of Mulholland Drive.

That party, which took place in defiance of coronavirus-related health orders, was one of a number that have been held in upscale neighborhoods since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced bars, nightclubs and other typical nightlife spots to close.

Health officials have warned that such gatherings heighten the risk of transmitting the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

In response, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he would authorize the city to shut off water and power services at residences were such gatherings are held.

Last week, Garcetti ordered the power cut at a swanky residence on Appian Way in the Hollywood Hills that police say held parties in violation of public health orders.