Candelight vigil planned for actor Chadwick Boseman this afternoon at Leimart Park

A candlelight vigil in memory of late actor Chadwick Boseman, who catapulted to fame for his starring role in the 2018 trailblazing superhero film “Black Panther,” is planned for Saturday afternoon at Leimart Park.

Boseman, who died at 43 of colon cancer Friday in his Los Angeles area home, also portrayed real-life icons Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get on Up” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.”

The candlelight vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the park at 4343 Leimar Blvd. The event is organized by Project Islamic Hope, a Los Angeles civil rights organization.

“His tragic death has devastated us all especially young African American youth who looked at him as hero and role model. Our thoughts, prayers and sincerest condolences go out to his family, friends and thousands of fans across the world,” said Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope.

Advertisement

Boseman had privately fought colon cancer for four years. He was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, the same year he made his debut as comics superhero King T’Challa, better known as Black Panther, in “Captain America: Civil War.”

Raised in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and started his career in theater and television before breaking out in the 2013 sports biopic “42" as baseball legend Robinson.

Here are some reactions from around the country:

Advertisement

“Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain — what a use of his years.”

—Barack Obama

“I will tell my sons about you forever. You were one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life. It was an honor to have shared minutes with you on screen and to have crossed paths with you during press. Though our acquaintance was light you always left a lasting impression because of your energy, poise and gentle manner. May the Universe deliver you to your promise land brother.”

—Zoe Saldana

“Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.”

—Brie Larson

“I am absolutely floored. Such an amazing, beautiful person. ?? RIP Brother.”

—Josh Brolin

Advertisement

“Please Jesus please... I know you know what’s best... but at this moment our hearts are writhing with so much pain... so to lose this beautiful black king renders me weak...please watch over his family and loved ones.... @chadwickboseman you have touched the lives of all of us... u will forever be remembered in the highest regard... REST IN POWER! our black king! Our black panther!”

—Jamie Foxx

“Peace King... Thank you for your extraordinary work, your exemplary character and leadership. Love you Brother”

—Mahershala Ali

“Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman. take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels.”

—Josh Gad

City News Service contributed to this report.

