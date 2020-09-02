Three wounded in shooting at Santa Ana high-rise, police seeking shooter

Santa Ana police officers responded to a shooting in a high-rise Wednesday afternoon, finding three people with gunshot wounds but no shooter as of 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

Police were called to the apartment building at 9 MacArthur Place in Santa Ana at 3:15 p.m., Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. They found one wounded person on the first floor and learned the shooting may have started on the building’s 15th floor, Bertagna said.

Officers found another victim on the 15th floor, and they have since located a third wounded person. Bertagna did not know where in the building the third victim was found. He also didn’t know the condition of any of the people who were wounded.

As of 4:30 p.m., police were still searching for a shooter.

