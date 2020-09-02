Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Three wounded in shooting at Santa Ana high-rise, police seeking shooter

By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
Sep. 2, 2020
4:53 PM
Santa Ana police officers responded to a shooting in a high-rise Wednesday afternoon, finding three people with gunshot wounds but no shooter as of 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

Police were called to the apartment building at 9 MacArthur Place in Santa Ana at 3:15 p.m., Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. They found one wounded person on the first floor and learned the shooting may have started on the building’s 15th floor, Bertagna said.

Officers found another victim on the 15th floor, and they have since located a third wounded person. Bertagna did not know where in the building the third victim was found. He also didn’t know the condition of any of the people who were wounded.

As of 4:30 p.m., police were still searching for a shooter.

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.

