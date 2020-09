Boats at the Shaver Lake marina sit docked as smoke from the Creek fire hangs in the air. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The skies around the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California took on a surreal glow Wednesday as smoke from a variety of fires shrouded the region.

From San Francisco to Yosemite National Park, social media was filled with images of ominous red and orange skies and smoky air.

The sky around San Francisco City Hall is shrouded in smoke from multiple wildfires burning in Northern California on Wednesday morning. (Olga Rodriguez / Associated Press )

Patrick Kenefick, left, and Dana Williams of Mill Valley, Calif., take in the view from Sausalito of fog and wildfire smoke hiding the Golden Gate Bridge on Wednesday morning. (Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

The view of downtown San Francisco from Kite Hill Open Space is obscured by wildfire smoke Wednesday morning. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Smoke from the Creek fire hangs over a boat dock on Sunday at Shaver Lake. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

A bicyclist rides past a wine bar’s outdoor seating area as smoke darkens the morning sky Wednesday in Sausalito, Calif. (Eric Risberg / Associated Press )

Smoke from wildfires darken the morning sky Wednesday in Sausalito. (Eric Risberg / Associated Press )

Smoke rises from a wildfire burning a hillside in Yucaipa. (Ringo Chiu / Associated Press)

Boats at the Shaver Lake marina sit docked as smoke hangs in the air during the Creek Fire. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Pro golfers warm up under orange skies on the driving range during the preview day of the Safeway Open at Silverado Country Club in Napa on Wednesday. ( Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images)

A contract worker installs a street camera to a light post along North Azuza Ave. as smoke covers the sky from the Bobcat Fire Wednesday morning, Spetmeber 9, 2020. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Cars drive along Ygnacio Valley Road under a sky tinted orange by wildfire smoke in Concord on Wednesday. (Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP )