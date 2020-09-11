Mayor Garcetti tells managers to begin preparing for a ‘potential layoff scenario’

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti instructed the city’s top managers on Friday to begin preparations for a “potential layoff scenario,” saying such measures may be needed to weather the budget crisis sparked by the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a four-page memo, Garcetti ordered various city managers to identify positions that could be proposed for elimination, examining employee work history and other issues. He also called on the city’s negotiators to work with public employee unions on cost-cutting proposals, including the possible postponement or outright cancellation of previously approved raises.

Garcetti also told department heads he wants them to find ways to cut costs another 3%, saying the city is already tens of millions of dollars below budget for July and August, the first two months of the city’s fiscal year.

“We must take action now to put ourselves in a better position to withstand the financial crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic in our city,” the mayor wrote in his memo, which went to council members and the heads of most city agencies.

Garcetti’s instructions come as L.A. reaches the six-month mark in the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a major slowdown in tourism, a reduction in business activity and the temporary closure of cultural institutions. Sales taxes, hotel taxes, parking ticket proceeds and other revenue have come in lower than the projections established before the arrival of the outbreak.

New pay raises approved by Garcetti and the City Council also have been putting pressure on the city’s finances. Police officers are on track to receive a 4.8% raise over the course of the current fiscal year, along with new bonuses. Firefighters received a 4.75% increase in July; thousand of employees in the Coalition of L.A. City Unions are slated to receive two 2% raises between January and June.

In response to the crisis, the council voted recently to press ahead with furloughs — one unpaid day off every two weeks — for more than 15,000 workers. They reduced the budget of the Los Angeles Police Department by $150 million in July, taking the number of sworn officers down to its lowest level in a dozen years.

Whether layoffs will ultimately be needed, or are simply a bargaining chip as Garcetti and the council seek concessions from city unions, is not clear. In his memo, Garcetti did not even describe the furloughs as a certainty, saying the city may impose them on some workers.

Even with a budget gap looming, Garcetti and the council have declined to impose furloughs on a huge chunk of the workforce, exempting police officers, firefighters, nurses, librarians and building inspectors, among others. Council members put a third of the money from the LAPD budget cut into a fund aimed at reducing the number of furlough days needed this year.

Meanwhile, some of the city’s public employee unions have come out against the furloughs, saying they cannot be imposed unilaterally. They proposed an alternative cost saving initiative: buyouts of up to $80,000 to workers who are eligible to retire.

The council approved the buyouts but then found that the program drew a weaker than expected response from the workforce. It is now expected to save only $13 million over a two-year period.

The financial crisis is the city’s most serious since the 2008 recession, which spurred city leaders to lay off workers, impose furloughs and give early retirement up to five years ahead of schedule for 2,400 city employees.

For much of this year, the city’s budget analysts have warned that the looming budget gap could range from $45 million to roughly $400 million, depending on the pace of economic recovery.

In April, during his yearly State of the City address, Garcetti said he expected this year’s economic downturn will be worse than the one experienced during that era.