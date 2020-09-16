Satellite images of California fires shows smoke stretching thousands of miles

More smoke from the West Coast’s ferocious firestorm is expected to waft into Europe this week as a string of deadly, historic blazes continues to belch plumes of pollutants into the atmosphere.

The inundation of smoke is severe enough to show up on satellite and is capturing the attention of scientists on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

“The fact that these fires are emitting so much pollution into the atmosphere that we can still see thick smoke over 8,000 kilometers [about 5,000 miles] away reflects just how devastating they have been in their magnitude and duration,” Mark Parrington, a senior scientist with the Europe-based Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, said in an article the agency posted Wednesday.

According to CAMS forecasts, smoke from the fires chewing through parts of California and the Pacific Northwest “is starting to cross the Atlantic again and will reach northern Europe later this week, as it did at the end of last week.” West Coast-originating smoke has previously been reported as far away as the Netherlands and Hamburg, Germany.

🔥#Smoke from the unprecedented #USFires is moving back across #NorthAmerica from the #Pacific and is on its way to #Europe.



Find out more about the monitoring of fires and their smoke by the #CopernicusAtmosphere Monitoring Service in our latest article➡️https://t.co/st70y5IwUC pic.twitter.com/h7MoM2IBKl — Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) September 16, 2020

With all that smoke comes a tremendous amount of pollution, something to which Californians weary of hazy conditions and reddened skies can attest.

Readings taken over the last week have shown high-altitude concentrations of carbon monoxide that are more than 10 times above normal, according to NASA, with plumes originating near fires before entering the jet stream and being carried east.

Downtown Portland, Ore., which has been subjected to particularly foul air quality because of nearby fires, was virtually deserted Tuesday afternoon.

Todd Piper, a valet at Embassy Suites by Hilton, said he stayed inside the hotel’s front door as much as possible to avoid the smoke.

“I feel like I’m more tired at the end of the day from breathing it,” he said.

Gone was the usual line outside the famous Voodoo Doughnut shop downtown. That was fine with Brian Shackleford, 48, a visitor from Phoenix, who ducked inside to buy one of its legendary bacon maple bars.

“I’m being cautious about going outside, but I couldn’t pass this up,” he said.

NASA is monitoring high-altitude carbon monoxide (CO) concentrations 10x higher than normal amounts as 28 major wildfires burn across California. Carbon monoxide is a pollutant that can persist in the atmosphere for about a month & travel great distances. https://t.co/hwnjwVY2LI pic.twitter.com/Pm0rswyR8O — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) September 15, 2020

NASA also has also started flying aircraft over California’s new burn areas, both to identify damaged structures and map fire-stripped landscapes that could be at risk of future landslides or other debris flows.

More than 4,200 structures have been destroyed statewide since Aug. 15 — the first day of a historic lightning siege that sparked some of the largest wildfires the state has seen, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“We had a perfect storm of meteorological factors come together that encouraged extreme burning,” Vincent Ambrosia, associate program manager for wildfire research in NASA’s Earth Applied Sciences Program, said in a statement. “That was layered on top of shifting climate patterns — a long-term drying and warming of both the air and vegetation — that is contributing to the growing trend we are seeing toward larger, higher-intensity fires in the U.S. West.”

The mammoth scale of California’s record firestorm speaks to that trend. So far this year, fires have scorched more than 3.3 million acres statewide — an area larger than the state of Connecticut.

Four of the six largest fires in recorded state history have ignited in the past month, according to Cal Fire.

That collection of colossal conflagrations includes the August Complex fire burning in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties — the biggest on record at more than 796,000 acres.

This year has also seen one of California’s most deadly fires: the North Complex fire near Oroville, whose death toll now stands at 15.

Money reported from Los Angeles and Times staff writer Richard Read contributed to this report from Portland, Ore.