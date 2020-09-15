California fires claim more lives as North Complex death toll rises

The confirmed death toll from California’s unprecedented firestorm has risen to 25 as crews work to hem in some two dozen major blazes still burning statewide.

Another fatality was confirmed Monday in the area of the North Complex fire near Oroville — boosting that fire’s death toll to 15, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. In recorded state history, only four blazes have been deadlier.

Authorities have released the names of seven fire victims: John Butler, 79; Sandra Butler, 75; Jorge Hernandez-Juarez, 26; Philip Rubel, 68; Khawar Bhatti, 58; Millicent Catarancuic, 77; and Josiah Williams, 16.

All were residents of Berry Creek, a mountain town northeast of Oroville that was devastated by the fire.

As of Tuesday morning, officials said the North Complex was 39% contained. At more than 269,000 acres, it is now the eighth-largest fire in state history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The North Complex is one of several historically large conflagrations that have ignited over the past month. So far this year, fires have chewed through more than 3.2 million acres statewide — an area larger than the state of Connecticut.

The firestorm has destroyed more than 4,200 structures and forced over 60,000 people from their homes, according to Cal Fire.

Although officials have made significant progress in some areas — and are nearing full containment on the SCU and LNU Lightning Complex fires, which are the third- and fourth-largest in state history, respectively — the one-two punch of dangerous winds and historic heat earlier this month, as well as California’s rugged and at times unforgiving terrain, have combined to stymie their attempts elsewhere.

Firefighters lost ground Tuesday to the Bobcat fire, which is burning in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Portions of Pasadena, Altadena, Monrovia, Bradbury and Duarte have been under an evacuation notice for more than a week, and some neighborhoods in Arcadia and Sierra Madre were ordered to evacuate Sunday when winds shifted.

The fire, which was 3% contained as of Tuesday morning, is also threatening the famed Mt. Wilson Observatory. All observatory personnel have been evacuated.

“The observatory boundaries are still secure at this time and we have 12 companies of professionals from L.A. County Fire intending to keep it that way,” observatory officials wrote on Facebook on Tuesday morning. “It’s shaping up to be a good day for aerial action, too.”

The raging fires have also shuttered access to some of the state’s heavily visited open spaces. California’s national forests have been closed, and officials announced that Sequoia National Park would be off-limits starting Tuesday morning.

“With Three Rivers and the park headquarters under an evacuation notice, staff is focused on preparing to evacuate,” Acting Supt. Lee Taylor said in a statement. “To ensure any pending evacuation goes as smoothly as possible, we are closing the park to visitors.”

Officials said the danger to the park was posed by the SQF Complex fire, which has burned more than 107,000 acres in and around the Sequoia National Forest. It was 12% contained as of Tuesday morning.

What you need to know about wildfires Where are fires burning? Fires are burning in California from the border with Mexico to the border with Oregon. Major fires are burning in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, as well as in Northern California. See The Times’ interactive wildfire map for the most recent updates. If I need to evacuate, what should I take with me? It’s a good idea to prepare well in advance for an evacuation order. Have an emergency kit with water, food and prescriptions for all the people and pets in your household. Include extra clothes, a flashlight and batteries, important documents such as passports and birth certificates, and sanitation supplies. In the age of coronavirus, don’t forget face coverings. What can I do about the unhealthy air? Experts recommend closing doors and windows and staying inside. Avoid strenuous physical activity. Run an air filter, or an air conditioner with a clean filter that recirculates air, if you have one. Avoid using whole-house fans or swamp coolers that pull in outside air. What do fire containment percentages mean? A containment percentage is firefighters telling the public how much of the fire perimeter they believe will not go beyond their defenses. That’s why even when a fire is 100% contained, it can still be burning, and firefighters stay to make sure it does not get out of control. How can I protect my home? Remove anything flammable, including furniture, from within five feet of your home. Remove debris under trees within 30 feet of your home; that prevents fire from climbing the tree canopy. Read more tips for fire-proofing your home.

Officials are now reporting 16% containment on the Creek fire, which has burned roughly 220,000 acres and destroyed at least 555 structures in the Sierra foothills northeast of Fresno.

The El Dorado fire, near Yucaipa, is now 54% contained. It has scorched almost 18,000 acres and “remains very dynamic as the terrain-driven fire aligns with the predominant wind influences in the area,” officials said Tuesday morning.

Containment also has grown to 40% on the Dolan fire, which has burned more than 119,000 acres in Monterey County.

Over 16,600 firefighters are battling blazes statewide, according to Cal Fire, and persistently dry conditions will continue to pose a challenge.

“Temperatures are expected to be warm today and Thursday although tempered a bit by smoke,” officials wrote in a statewide situation report Tuesday. “It will be cooler Friday and through the weekend as the trough moves through with some increase in humidity. With no significant precipitation in sight, California remains dry and ripe for wildfires.”

Times staff writers Alex Wigglesworth, Taryn Luna, Phil Willon, Hayley Smith and Louis Sahagun contributed to this report.