California

Smoke from California wildfires reaches East Coast and Europe

1/19
Two surfers gear up for last waves, with a hazy red sun sets off Hermosa Beach, CA, as local fires continue across Southern California.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
2/19
Smoke from the Bobcat fire burning in the Angeles National Forest has blanketed the Southland.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
3/19
An airplane flies through smokey skies in downtown Los Angeles  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
4/19
A smokey haze envelopes Santa Monica beach.   (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
5/19
Beach-goers wade in the water as the sky is partially obscured by smoke in Laguna Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
6/19
A crow on a cypress tree in Garden Grove is silhouetted by a sun obscured by ash from Southland wildfires.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
7/19
Grey sky over the Santa Monica Pier as the Long family cousins from Detroit and L.A. play in the breakwater.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
8/19
Laura LaRose, an oncology nurse at St. Johns Hospital sets up 47 luminarias with names of Cancer victims and survivors as part of a national fund raising effort by fightcancer.org. Each year, thousands are usually set up at Washington D.C.’s reflecting pool, but, due to the pandemic, local participants are restricted to their home cities throughout the U.S.
  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
9/19
A man walks his dog past the historic lifeguard tower in Laguna Beach as the sun is obscured by smoke from wildfires.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
10/19
A woman walks past the marquee with a positive message on the The South Coast Cinemas building in Laguna Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
11/19
Surfers near the Manhattan Beach Pier under a smokey sunset.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
12/19
Grey skies over the Santa Monica Pier.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
13/19
A hazy sun is seen behind the Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
14/19
In smokey skies, Fabian Ortez of Riverside enjoys an afternoon of fishing off the pier in Seal Beach.  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
15/19
The Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
16/19
A bicyclist travels along the 1st Street Bridge as smoke hovers east of downtown Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
17/19
Haze from the Bobcat fire looms over Azusa as it burns in Angeles National Forest.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
18/19
The Los Angeles skyline is shrouded in smoke from the Bobcat fire as seen from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
19/19
Haze from the Bobcat fire looms over Kare Park in Irwindale.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money 
Sep. 15, 2020
8:49 AM


The wildfires that have choked California’s skies with smoke in recent weeks — littering cities with ash, wreaking havoc on regional air quality and transforming the sun into an ominous red orb — have now stretched their sooty tendrils to the other side of the country and beyond.

Plumes from deadly and record-breaking fires burning up and down the West Coast are being caught in the atmospheric jet stream and carried across the United States, according to the National Weather Service.

There is enough smoke to partially shroud the sun in parts of the East Coast, forecasters said.

“Satellite images this morning show smoke aloft moving over much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic,” the weather service’s Baltimore-Washington office tweeted Tuesday morning. “This smoke is obscuring the sun, and will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler today than what would be observed if the smoke was not present.”

Smoky and hazy conditions have been reported this week in New York, Boston and even Maine.

The U.S. wildfires have even become an unwelcome expatriate in Europe — with West Coast-originating smoke being reported as far away as the Netherlands and Hamburg, Germany.

The massive fires are also throwing off significant amounts of pollutants. Satellite readings taken over the last week show high-altitude concentrations of carbon monoxide that are more than 10 times above normal, according to NASA.

“The intense heat from the wildfires lofted the carbon monoxide high into the atmosphere ... the jet stream then blew the carbon monoxide plume eastward across the U.S. and over the Atlantic Ocean,” officials wrote in a statement.

Carbon monoxide “can persist in the atmosphere for about a month and can be transported great distances,” officials added.

“At the high altitude mapped in these images, the gas has little effect on the air we breathe; however, strong winds can carry it downwards to where it can significantly impact air quality,” the statement continued. “Carbon monoxide plays a role in both air pollution and climate change.”

The devastating toll of this year’s fire season goes far beyond air quality in California, however. As of Tuesday, 25 people had died in the firestorm.

More than 3.2 million acres have burned across the state this year, the largest amount on record. The fires have also destroyed at least 4,100 structures and forced more than 60,000 people from their homes.

California
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

