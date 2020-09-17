Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Carjacking suspect who sparked hours-long manhunt in Lynwood is charged

Sheriff's deputies surround a home on Carlin Avenue where the suspect was taken into custody.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Alene Tchekmedyian
Matthew Ormseth
Sep. 17, 2020
1:03 PM
Los Angeles County prosecutors on Thursday filed charges against a carjacking suspect who was arrested after a nearly nine-hour standoff in Lynwood earlier this week.

Deonte Lee Murray, 36, was charged with one felony count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said. The charges include allegations of association with a criminal street gang, discharging a rifle inflicting great bodily injury, and personal use of an AR-15.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during an appearance in a Compton courtroom, the district attorney’s office said.

The massive police presence in Lynwood on Tuesday triggered speculation that the Sheriff’s Department had cornered the gunman who shot two deputies four days earlier. But sheriff’s officials said at the time that was not the case.

“At this time,” Sgt. Bob Boese said in announcing Murray’s arrest, “there is no information that would lead us to believe that he is involved in the shooting of our deputies.”

The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were sitting in a patrol car outside a Metro station in Compton when a gunman approached and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking them in the head, face and arms. They survived and are recovering. One was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, Boese said, deputies in Compton responded to a carjacking in the 500 block of Essey Avenue and found a 51-year-old victim whose car had been stolen and who had been shot in the leg.

Gang investigators obtained an arrest warrant and began searching for Murray, who was spotted Tuesday near the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Bradfield Avenue, Boese said. Deputies attempted to stop him in his Toyota Solara, Boese said, but Murray took off, with the deputies in pursuit.

Murray ditched the car in the 3000 block of Carlin Avenue in Lynwood and hid in a home before he was taken into custody, Boese said.

Alene Tchekmedyian

Alene Tchekmedyian covers the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She previously wrote about the county’s criminal courts and breaking news throughout California. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader. She grew up in Huntington Beach and graduated from UCLA.

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.

