Memorial service set for firefighter who died battling El Dorado fire

A memorial service was scheduled Friday for a U.S. Forest Service firefighter who died battling a wildfire in San Bernardino County earlier this month.

The service for Charles Morton, 39, will take place at 11 a.m. at the Rock Church and World Outreach Center in San Bernardino, officials said. There is no room for public attendance, but the service will be streamed on the church’s website and YouTube page, and the San Bernardino National Forest’s Facebook page.

Morton was a 14-year veteran with the U.S. Forest Service who led the Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Squad.

He died Sept. 17 while fighting the El Dorado fire, which has burned more than 22,600 acres in and around the San Bernardino National Forest. The fire was sparked by a pyrotechnic device that was part of a gender-reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. The region was in the midst of a record-breaking heat wave, and flames chewed through the sunbaked grass that covered the hills of the park and quickly spread into the mountainous forest.

Charles Morton, a Big Bear Interagency Hotshot squad boss, died while fighting the El Dorado fire Sept. 17.

(U.S. Forest Service)

Forest Service officials previously said Morton died while engaged in fire suppression operations, though the precise cause and circumstances have yet to be officially released.

“He’s loved and will be missed,” Morton’s family said in a statement shared by the Forest Service on Monday. “May he rest easy in heaven with his baby boy.” A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family.

Morton was the 26th person whose death was linked to a California wildfire since August and the third person involved in battling the blazes to die in that span.

His remains were taken from the San Bernardino County coroner’s office to an Orange County mortuary Tuesday morning, escorted by an honor guard from the Forest Service, California Highway Patrol and other law enforcement and fire agencies.

Times staff writers Luke Money and Matthew Ormseth contributed to this report.