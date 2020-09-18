Firefighter killed battling wildfire sparked by gender-reveal party pyrotechnics

A firefighter was killed battling the Eldorado fire in San Bernardino County, which has burned nearly 20,000 acres.

Few details were immediately available about the death.

“The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement released Friday.

The fire broke out Sept. 7 near Yucaipa. Officials said it was caused by a smoke-emitting pyrotechnic device that was part of a gender-reveal party in a park. Such devices typically shoot off blue or pink smoke to signal the gender of an expected child.

The cause is under investigation. More details will be made available as they are confirmed.

Meanwhile in L.A. County, the Bobcat fire opened a new dangerous front as it barreled toward homes in the Antelope Valley on Thursday, prompting new evacuations and further straining exhausted firefighters.

For 12 days, the fire has menaced the San Gabriel Mountains, including foothill neighborhoods in Monrovia, Arcadia and other cities, as well as the Mt. Wilson Observatory, where a team of firefighters is standing guard to protect the historic structures.

But Thursday, officials issued evacuation orders for areas toward the fires northern boundaries after the blaze jumped Highway 2 in the Angeles National Forest, fueled by canyon winds, officials said.

Evacuation warnings were issued Thursday evening on a different side of the fire for Wrightwood and Pinon Hills in San Bernardino County.

As of Thursday night, the fire had grown to about 55,000 acres, with containment at 9% — mostly along the southern and eastern edges of the blaze.