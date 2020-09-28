Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Photos: Napa and Sonoma counties under assault from Glass and Shady fires

Santa Rosa Fire Department firefighters monitor the Shady fire Sunday in Santa Rosa, Calif..
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Sep. 28, 2020
7:45 AM
California’s wine county is once again facing threats from wildfires.

The Glass fire broke out early Sunday west of Highway 29 near Deer Park. Despite a strong firefighting response, the fire expanded steadily through the day, growing to at least 2,500 acres.

Authorities are calling the Spring Mountain fire the Boysen fire. Slightly to the west in Sonoma County is the Shady fire, which is prompting evacuation warnings above Kenwood, along Los Alamos Road.

The fires were driven by strong, gusty winds, which were expected to last through late Monday. The National Weather Service said strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity would continue through 9 p.m. Monday.

Shady fire in Sonoma County

The Shady fire burns structures early Monday in Santa Rosa, Calif.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Wildlife runs into an engulfed Skyhawk Park on Monday as firefighters battle the Shady fire in Santa Rosa, Calif.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
The Shady fire burns homes Monday in the Skyhawk community in Santa Rosa, Calif.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
An American flag flaps in the wind as the Shady fire burns structures Monday in Santa Rosa, Calif.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Glass fire in Napa County

The Glass fire burns Sunday along Silverado Trail near St. Helena, Calif., in Napa County.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work to contain the Glass fire along Sanitarium Road in Napa County on Sunday.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department work to contain the Glass fire in Napa County.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighting aircraft makes drops over hot spots as firefighters work Sunday to contain the Glass fire in Napa County.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Jessica Sanders helps coral goats to evacuate them as firefighters work to contain the Glass fire in St. Helena, Calif.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

