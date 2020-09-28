Photos: Napa and Sonoma counties under assault from Glass and Shady fires

California’s wine county is once again facing threats from wildfires.
The Glass fire broke out early Sunday west of Highway 29 near Deer Park. Despite a strong firefighting response, the fire expanded steadily through the day, growing to at least 2,500 acres.
Authorities are calling the Spring Mountain fire the Boysen fire. Slightly to the west in Sonoma County is the Shady fire, which is prompting evacuation warnings above Kenwood, along Los Alamos Road.
The fires were driven by strong, gusty winds, which were expected to last through late Monday. The National Weather Service said strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity would continue through 9 p.m. Monday.
Shady fire in Sonoma County
Glass fire in Napa County
Times photographers Kent Nishimura and Brian van der Brug talk about shooting wildfires in a year when the blazes seem more destructive than ever.
Fears of a significant spread of the Bobcat fire dissipated as Santa Ana winds failed to materialize, but foothill communities remain on high alert.
The skies around the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California took on an eerie glow as smoke from several fires enveloped the region.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.