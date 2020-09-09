Photos: Evacuation warnings issued as Bobcat fire continues chewing through San Gabriel Valley

Fears of significant spread of the Bobcat fire dissipated overnight as Santa Ana winds failed to materialize, but residents of nearby foothill communities remain on high alert, and several evacuation warnings are still in place.

“We didn’t have much wind overnight,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

As of early Wednesday, Woffard said winds were generally under 15 mph, but added, “we could get some gusts — 20 to 30 mph — later this morning.”

Bureau of Land Management fire hotshot crew Aravaipa huddle to plan their attack on the Bobcat fire along Highway 39 West Fork in the San Gabriel mountains. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The Bobcat Fire atop the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Monrovia on Sept. 9. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP )

A contract worker installs a street camera onto a light post along North Azuza Avenue as smoke from the Bobcat fire fills the sky Wednesday morning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Angeles National Forest firefighters Jessy Alvarez, left, and Gabriel Ayers take weather readings as the Bobcat fire rages above Rincon Fire Station. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Bureau of Land Management fire hotshot crew Aravaipa huddle to plan their attack on the Bobcat fire along Highway 39 West Fork in the San Gabriel Mountains. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Ash falls on a parked car as the Bobcat fire burns in the distance Wednesday morning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Smoke from wildfires burning east of Los Angeles dims the sunrise, seen from Pasadena (John Antczak/ Associated Press)

Los Angeles County firefighter Scott Seymour shuts off a fire hydrant on Brookridge Road in Duarte. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The Bobcat fire rages on Sept. 9 in the San Gabriel Mountains. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Juanita Aldana gives her dogs water at a Red Cross temporary evacuation site at Santa Anita Park on Sept. 9. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)