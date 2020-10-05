Newsom names a Black, gay former judge and prosecutor to the state Supreme Court

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday appointed Martin Jenkins, a Black former prosecutor and judge, to the California Supreme Court.

Jenkins, a 66-year-old Democrat, is now Newsom’s Judicial Appointments secretary. He would become the first openly gay man on the California Supreme Court, and only the third Black man ever to serve on the state’s highest court.

He has been considered a candidate for the state’s top court for years, but former Gov. Jerry Brown passed him over for younger people from elite law schools. Unlike Jenkins, Brown’s choices also had no prior judicial experience.

“Justice Jenkins is widely respected among lawyers and jurists, active in his Oakland community and his faith, and is a decent man to his core,” Newsom said in a statement. “As a critical member of my senior leadership team, I’ve seen firsthand that Justice Jenkins possesses brilliance and humility in equal measure. The people of California could not ask for a better jurist or kinder person to take on this important responsibility.”

Jenkins was leading the search to fill a vacancy on the court left by the Aug. 31 retirement of Justice Ming W. Chin, a Republican appointee who was the court’s most conservative member.

Jenkins is viewed as generally less liberal than the four justices Brown appointed to the court. From Alameda County prosecutor, to federal judge to the San Francisco-based Court of Appeals, Jenkins did not publicly discuss his sexual orientation.

After his confirmation, the court will have two Black justices, two Asian Americans, one Latino, one white woman and one white man.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be asked by the governor to continue serving the people of California on the Supreme Court,” Jenkins said in a statement. “If confirmed, I will serve with the highest ethical standards that have guided me throughout my career, informed by the law and what I understand to be fair and just.”

A native of San Francisco, Jenkins grew up helping his father clean office buildings and churches to earn extra money for his family while his father also had a full-time job with the city of San Francisco working as a clerk and janitor at Coit Tower.

After earning an undergraduate degree from Santa Clara University, Jenkins signed a contract to play for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League, but decided instead to become an attorney.

He went on to earn a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law, after which he worked as a prosecutor for the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Jenkins grew up hearing stories about his family’s experiences in the Jim Crow South, and he became an attorney with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice in the administration of President Reagan, where he handled cases of police misconduct and cross burnings.

He also worked as a trial attorney for the Pacific Bell Legal Department of San Francisco, after which he served on the Oakland Municipal Court from 1989-92 and as a judge on the Alameda County Superior Court from 1992-97.

Jenkins was appointed by President Clinton to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in 1997 and served on the bench until 2008. He later served as an associate justice on the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, from 2008 to 2019.

As the governor’s Judicial Appointments Secretary, Jenkins worked with Regional Judicial Selection Advisory Committees to appoint 45 jurists with the goal of promoting diversity of the California judiciary, according to the governor’s office.

“Marty Jenkins brings an extraordinary amount of trial court and appellate experience to this position, with a deep sense of humility and character,” said retired California Supreme Court Associate Justice Carlos R. Moreno in a statement released by the governor’s office. “He understands the importance of having diverse voices in the judiciary.”

The governor’s appointment of California’s first openly gay Supreme Court justice is “a monumental step forward for the LGBTQ+ community and for our entire state,”said Rick Chavez Zbur, executive director of the gay-rights group Equality California. “Not only is Justice Jenkins exceptionally qualified and an outstanding choice for California’s highest court, but he embodies the values of our great state.”

The nomination must be submitted to the State Bar’s Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and senior Presiding Justice of the state Court of Appeal J. Anthony Kline.

The annual compensation for the position is $261,949.

Dolan reported from San Francisco, McGreevy from Sacramento.