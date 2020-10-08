Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Former O.C. Sheriff’s deputy faces charges in burglaries of dead man’s home

Former Orange County sheriff's deputy Steve Hortz.
(Orange County Sheriff’s Department)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Oct. 8, 2020
9:37 PM
Share

The Orange County district attorney’s office said Thursday that it was charging Steve Hortz, a former sheriff’s deputy, with three felony counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.

Hortz, 42, of San Dimas is due back in court Tuesday to be arraigned after authorities said he was recorded on surveillance footage entering the home of dead man and burglarizing the residence on multiple occasions.

If found guilty of all counts, the 12-year veteran could face up to four years and four months in state prison.

“The failure of a single law enforcement officer to live up to their oath does not just tarnish that officer’s badge, it tarnishes the badge of the hundreds of thousands of honorable law enforcement officers who work day in and day out to protect and serve,” Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer in a statement.

CaliforniaOrange County
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement