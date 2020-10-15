Brush fire near Redlands prompts mandatory evacuations

Crews with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are battling a brush fire that broke out Wednesday evening near Redlands.

The blaze, dubbed the Bruder fire, started just before 10 p.m. off Live Oak Canyon Road and prompted the evacuations of nearby homes, according to Cal Fire San Bernardino.

By 2:30 a.m., 265 firefighters, including six hand crews, were using 30 engines, three water tenders and two bulldozers to battle the fire.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned 125 acres and was 30% contained.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes south of East Sunset Drive South, from Edgemont Drive to Puesta Del Sol, and north of Live Oak Canyon Road from the 10 Freeway to San Timoteo Canyon Road.

As many as 55 homes are threatened, Cal Fire San Bernardino Capt. Bennet Milloy said Thursday. A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at Redlands High School for those forced to flee.

The flames arrived hours ahead of fire weather warnings issued for the region. The National Weather Service said a fire weather watch will be in effect Thursday night through Friday afternoon, with “strong gusty winds and low humidity” for areas near and below the San Bernardino County mountains.

Milloy said the Bruder fire is primarily burning in steep, grassy terrain in San Timoteo Canyon and that the predicted fire weather is cause for concern.

“There’s a lot of work to be done to call this thing fully contained,” he said, “but obviously that’s a priority to get done today before that weather fully develops by tonight.”

Wind gusts could climb as high as 25 mph, while humidity levels will be at an arid 5% to 8%, according to the weather service, which indicates that “any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Cal Fire spokesman Sean McFadden said.