Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Brush fire near Redlands prompts mandatory evacuations

The Bruder fire burns on a ridge above a home in Redlands near Live Oak Canyon Road.
The Bruder fire in Redlands ignited near Live Oak Canyon Road just before 10 p.m. and prompted evacuations from nearby homes, according to Cal Fire San Bernardino.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Oct. 15, 2020
8:43 AM
Share

Crews with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are battling a brush fire that broke out Wednesday evening near Redlands.

The blaze, dubbed the Bruder fire, started just before 10 p.m. off Live Oak Canyon Road and prompted the evacuations of nearby homes, according to Cal Fire San Bernardino.

By 2:30 a.m., 265 firefighters, including six hand crews, were using 30 engines, three water tenders and two bulldozers to battle the fire.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned 125 acres and was 30% contained.

Advertisement

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes south of East Sunset Drive South, from Edgemont Drive to Puesta Del Sol, and north of Live Oak Canyon Road from the 10 Freeway to San Timoteo Canyon Road.

As many as 55 homes are threatened, Cal Fire San Bernardino Capt. Bennet Milloy said Thursday. A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at Redlands High School for those forced to flee.

Advertisement

The flames arrived hours ahead of fire weather warnings issued for the region. The National Weather Service said a fire weather watch will be in effect Thursday night through Friday afternoon, with “strong gusty winds and low humidity” for areas near and below the San Bernardino County mountains.

Milloy said the Bruder fire is primarily burning in steep, grassy terrain in San Timoteo Canyon and that the predicted fire weather is cause for concern.

“There’s a lot of work to be done to call this thing fully contained,” he said, “but obviously that’s a priority to get done today before that weather fully develops by tonight.”

See where every fire is burning in California

California wildfires map

See where every fire is burning in California

Advertisement

Wind gusts could climb as high as 25 mph, while humidity levels will be at an arid 5% to 8%, according to the weather service, which indicates that “any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Cal Fire spokesman Sean McFadden said.

CaliforniaFires
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement