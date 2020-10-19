Paramount Pictures worker sought in child sex assault stabbed self during standoff, police say

A Paramount Pictures employee wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a minor in Orange County stabbed himself during a standoff Sunday night at the studio lot in Los Angeles after an attempt to arrest him led to a police shooting, authorities said.

Bryan Gudiel Barrios, 36, remained hospitalized Monday morning with what police said were self-inflicted knife wounds. The Fullerton resident will be arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor in that city, Fullerton Police Cpl. Billy Phu said.

Fullerton investigators had Barrios under surveillance about 10 p.m. and tried to take him into custody at Plymouth Boulevard and Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles when he produced a knife, Phu said. Authorities said an effort to use a stun gun to disarm Barrios failed.

Fullerton police then called for backup from the LAPD, and when officers arrived, they fired a 40mm “less-lethal” round at Barrios, according to LAPD Det. Megan Aguilar.

Barrios, who works as an employee or contractor at Paramount Studios, then ran onto the studio lot at Melrose Avenue and Windsor Boulevard while carrying the knife, Aguilar said.

One or more LAPD officers fired at him, Aguilar said, but Barrios was not struck by any of the gunfire.

Once on the studio lot, Barrios barricaded himself inside a building, and an LAPD negotiator worked to get him to surrender, authorities said. Shortly after midnight, officers made a tactical entry and arrested Barrios, who “was bleeding from wounds he sustained during the incident.” He was taken to a hospital, police said.

No Fullerton or LAPD officers were injured during the standoff. The shooting is being investigated by the LAPD’s Force Investigation Division.

Times staff writers Maya Lau and Henry Chu contributed to this report.