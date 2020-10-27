Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Firefighters battle brush fire in Glendale above Brand Park

A small brush fire broke out in Glendale on Tuesday afternoon.
(KTLA-TV)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Oct. 27, 2020
3:35 PM
Firefighters were battling a brush fire burning in the hills of Glendale above Brand Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were on the ground and in the air near Mountain Street. No evacuations have been issued, and no homes are currently threatened, officials said. At least eight acres had burned around 3 p.m., the Glendale Fire Department said.

The blaze comes as firefighters are battling two massive fires in Irvine and the Yorba Linda area, both of which ignited Monday and were driven by intense Santa Ana winds.

The winds are supposed to calm later in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Andrew J. Campa

