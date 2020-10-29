Unidentified Latina shot to death in South Los Angeles

An unidentified Latina was shot to death in South Los Angeles on Thursday evening by an unknown assailant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Several shots were fired, said LAPD Officer Jader Chaves, near the intersection of West 84th Street and Hoover Street at 7:30 p.m. The victim, whose age and name was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chaves said it was unclear if the shooting was gang related.

Police believe there was only one shooter who fled in an unknown direction.

Advertisement

Los Angeles police homicide detectives arrived at the shooting site shortly after to begin an investigation.