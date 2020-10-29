Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Unidentified Latina shot to death in South Los Angeles

A Latina was shot to death in South Los Angeles
An unidentified Latina was shot to death in South Los Angeles on Thursday evening near the intersection of West 84th Street and Hoover Street.
(Nick Ut / Associated Press)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
An unidentified Latina was shot to death in South Los Angeles on Thursday evening by an unknown assailant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Several shots were fired, said LAPD Officer Jader Chaves, near the intersection of West 84th Street and Hoover Street at 7:30 p.m. The victim, whose age and name was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chaves said it was unclear if the shooting was gang related.

Police believe there was only one shooter who fled in an unknown direction.

Los Angeles police homicide detectives arrived at the shooting site shortly after to begin an investigation.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

