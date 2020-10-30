Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Nearly 100 firefighters battle blaze that engulfs downtown L.A. building

A closeup of a Los Angeles Fire Department worker's uniform with shoulder patch and badge
Los Angeles Fire Department personnel have turned their efforts from offensive to defensive in battling a one-story blaze in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.
(Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Nearly 100 Los Angeles city firefighters are battling a blaze that engulfed a downtown building late Friday night.

Firefighters arrived a little after 8 p.m. at 800 S. San Julian Street and found “pressurized smoke showing from the roof,” according to a department statement.

By 8:23 p.m. the blaze was upgraded to a “greater alarm” structure fire, which means between nine and 15 fire companies were called to the scene. In total 99 firefighters were assigned to the effort, according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters advanced into the concrete building to locate the source of the fire. They were unable to find it, though fire officials said it may have been “overhead in an a possible mezzanine.”

Eventually, as conditions in the building deteriorated and became more dangerous, firefighters left the structure at around 8:36 p.m., adopting a defensive posture outside of the building as water was blasted through entrances.

As of 9:30 p.m., no injuries were reported.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

