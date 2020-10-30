Nearly 100 firefighters battle blaze that engulfs downtown L.A. building

Nearly 100 Los Angeles city firefighters are battling a blaze that engulfed a downtown building late Friday night.

Firefighters arrived a little after 8 p.m. at 800 S. San Julian Street and found “pressurized smoke showing from the roof,” according to a department statement.

By 8:23 p.m. the blaze was upgraded to a “greater alarm” structure fire, which means between nine and 15 fire companies were called to the scene. In total 99 firefighters were assigned to the effort, according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters advanced into the concrete building to locate the source of the fire. They were unable to find it, though fire officials said it may have been “overhead in an a possible mezzanine.”

Eventually, as conditions in the building deteriorated and became more dangerous, firefighters left the structure at around 8:36 p.m., adopting a defensive posture outside of the building as water was blasted through entrances.

As of 9:30 p.m., no injuries were reported.