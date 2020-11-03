Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Shooting at jewelry store in downtown L.A. leaves 1 dead

An LAPD officer clears the corner of South Broadway and 7th Street of pedestrians.
LAPD Officer Martinez clears the corner of South Broadway and 7th Street, where a man was shot and killed inside a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley Smith
Francine Orr
Share

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning at a downtown Los Angeles jewelry store, Los Angeles police said.

Officers received a call about broken glass in the 700 block of South Broadway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Officer Drake Madison said. The call came from a neighbor, who also reported that a person had been shot.

By 10 a.m., a crowd had gathered in front of the store while police officers rolled yellow tape around the crime scene. Some people sobbed, while others comforted them.

A man reacts outside a crime scene near South Broadway and 7th Street in downtown L.A.
A man reacts outside a crime scene Tuesday near South Broadway and 7th Street, where a man was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

An officer confirmed that a male victim had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Madison said the shooting is not being classified as a robbery at this time.

“The investigation is now underway,” he said. “It’s a homicide, but what led up to all of that, I have no idea. That’s what the investigation is going to be trying to figure out.”

At least 10 LAPD officers responded to the call, along with paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who left without a hospital transport, meaning the victim was “beyond our medical help,” LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

Advertisement

Shopkeepers from several nearby businesses declined to comment about the death when reached by phone Tuesday morning.

There is nothing to indicate any connection to the election or concerns of unrest, Madison said.

California
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Francine Orr

Francine Orr has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2000. Previously, she was as a staff photographer at the Kansas City Star. Orr served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. While there, she learned how to be a quiet observer and gained a love for stories. She was raised in Colorado and earned bachelor’s degrees in both history and art from the University of Saint Mary. Orr has focused on public health and poverty issues in Africa, India and the United States. In Los Angeles, she has concentrated on the growing homeless crisis since 2005. Orr received the coveted 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger for an outstanding example of in-depth, human interest reporting from Columbia Journalism School. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012. Other awards include the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism, honors from Investigative Reporters and Editors, the Center for Public Integrity’s Daniel Pearl Award, Pictures of the Year International, National Press Photographers Assn., Society of Newspaper Design, Sigma Delta Chi Award for Public Service, Harry Chapin Award, Los Angeles Press Club, National Headliner Award, Sidney Hillman Award, Press Photographers of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles Times Editorial Awards and she was part of the 72nd Emmy Award for Informational Series.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement