Shooting at jewelry store in downtown L.A. leaves 1 dead

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning at a downtown Los Angeles jewelry store, Los Angeles police said.

Officers received a call about broken glass in the 700 block of South Broadway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Officer Drake Madison said. The call came from a neighbor, who also reported that a person had been shot.

By 10 a.m., a crowd had gathered in front of the store while police officers rolled yellow tape around the crime scene. Some people sobbed, while others comforted them.

A man reacts outside a crime scene Tuesday near South Broadway and 7th Street, where a man was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

An officer confirmed that a male victim had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Madison said the shooting is not being classified as a robbery at this time.

“The investigation is now underway,” he said. “It’s a homicide, but what led up to all of that, I have no idea. That’s what the investigation is going to be trying to figure out.”

At least 10 LAPD officers responded to the call, along with paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who left without a hospital transport, meaning the victim was “beyond our medical help,” LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

Shopkeepers from several nearby businesses declined to comment about the death when reached by phone Tuesday morning.

There is nothing to indicate any connection to the election or concerns of unrest, Madison said.